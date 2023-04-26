Kelly Clarkson and Carol Burnett Perform Heartwarming Duet of Comedian's Iconic Sign-Off Song 'So Long'

"I'm so glad we had this time together / Just to have a laugh or sing a song," sang the stars, calling back to the beloved Carol Burnett Show

Published on April 26, 2023 01:20 PM

Kelly Clarkson and Carol Burnett are so glad they had this time together.

The legendary comedian appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show to celebrate her 90th birthday — and perform a heartwarming duet version of her iconic The Carol Burnett Show sign-off song "So Long" with Clarkson!

In a clip shared to the NBC talk show's YouTube channel, Burnett and the 40-year-old Grammy winner sat across from one another and crooned the familiar lyrics of the song that ended each episode of the variety show, which ran from 1967 through 1978.

"I'm so glad we had this time together / Just to have a laugh or sing a song / Seems we just get started and before you know it / Comes the time we have to say, 'So long,'" sang the stars, as Burnett did her signature ear tug from the show.

Kelly Clarkson and Carol Burnett. The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBC

"There's a time you put aside for dreaming / And a time for things you have to do / But the time I like the best is any evening I can spend a moment here with you," duetted Burnett and Clarkson.

"You're a doll," the Emmy-winning comedian told the American Idol alum once they finished the song.

Elsewhere during the episode, the pair spoke about both hailing from Texas, as Burnett is from San Antonio, while Clarkson is from Fort Worth.

"Do you miss anything? 'Cause you were young when you moved to Hollywood," asked Clarkson.

"It was back in the covered wagon days," joked Burnett. "I went to Davy Crockett grammar school in San Antonio. He was alive then." (She was joking again — the former Texas politician died in 1836.)

Kelly Clarkson and Carol Burnett. Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

The actress then said she misses Tex-Mex food, a popular cuisine in the state. "That's the first food I remember eating — enchiladas," she said.

Earlier this month, Clarkson delivered the live debut of her new single "mine" on The Kelly Clarkson Show ahead of the release of her upcoming studio album chemistry, which is set to drop in June.

Following her Kellyoke performance, she began to discuss the inspiration behind her song before admitting, "I don't really need to explain it because the lyrics are pretty self-evident."

"I was feeling all the feelings when I wrote that one," she added.

In the track, the singer-songwriter wears her heart on her sleeve and shows her vulnerable side.

Kelly Clarkson. youtube

"You know I question every motive, every thing you say / Thought with you maybe my heart wasn't meant to break," she sings. "Can't believe I let you in, I can't believe I stayed / As long as I stayed."

The lyrics also include the words, "Go ahead and break my heart that's fine / So unkind."

During the show, Clarkson also said she was very "angry and sad" when writing the song — but it allowed her to "let it out" and she feels "great now."

She also promised that the album is "a whole arc of an entire relationship because you can't diminish something to just one feeling."

chemistry will mark Clarkson's first album since her divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson filed for divorce from the music manager, 46, in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, and it was finalized two years later. The pair shares son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose, 8½.

