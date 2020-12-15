Kelly Clarkson Brought to Tears by DeSz's Rendition of Fleetwood Mac's 'Landslide' on The Voice

"You have an amazing gift. If you win or not, know that you sang your behind off on this stage," the singer told contestant DeSz

Kelly Clarkson was in her feelings on the season finale of The Voice.

During the first part of the live finale of the popular NBC reality singing competition series on Monday evening, the 38-year-old singer was brought to tears by contestant DeSz, who sang a rendition of Fleetwood Mac's song, "Landslide."

Standing on the stage in a glittery, long dress as she was backed by a guitarist and a selection of singers, the 30-year-old performer — who is part of Clarkson's team on the show — gracefully covered the band's iconic 1975 tune.

Following her performance — which brought the four judges to their feet — Clarkson told her team member, per Today, "I have to stand because I wish I could’ve said this in your last performance too, you do things vocally … that no one I know can do. Your runs, your precision with it, and also it’s believable, it’s felt, it’s pure, it’s raw, it’s all the things I desire to be as a vocalist and honest to God, will never reach."

Clarkson added: "You have an amazing gift. If you win or not, know that you sang your behind off on this stage. And you deserve it. You are so blessed."

DeSz has been a contestant to watch on the current season of The Voice after she impressively earned a four-chair turn from the coaches during the audition rounds when she covered Toni Braxton's "Unbreak My Heart."

Throughout her time on the show, DeSz has covered other hit tracks including Tevin Campbell's "Can We Talk" and a cover of En Vogue's "Don't Let Go (Love)."

Following her take on "Landslide" on Monday, The Voice host Carson Daly playfully said, "I’ve heard that song a million times but never DeSz-ified quite like that," before judge Gwen Stefani echoed his sentiments and shared, "You took the words right out of my mouth Carson."

"When I heard you were going to do that song, I was like 'What!?' And then it was so beautiful," Stefani, 51, added. "I’m so happy for Stevie [Nicks] right now. For someone that’s so like, an acrobat with vocals, to be understated the way you were, just give us the moments where it’s mind-blowing. It was so tasteful, very emotional, and I can see now the kind of record you’re going to make."

At another point during Monday night's episode, DeSz also took The Voice stage to perform a touching original song, "Holy Ground," which was co-written by Justin Tranter, per Entertainment Tonight.

Judge John Legend told DeSz, "You've come on this show with so much purpose ... and I'm just honored that we get to witness this every week," per the outlet, before Clarkson told the singer, "I needed that song. I know you needed that song."

"You're hands down the greatest vocalist I've ever worked with on this show. You're crazy talented," she added. "I'm so proud I get to be your coach."