Kelly Clarkson Gives Ex Brandon Blackstock 5 Percent of Their Embattled Montana Ranch

Kelly Clarkson has reached an agreement with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock about their much fought over Montana ranch.

In new court documents filed in Los Angeles on Thursday and obtained by PEOPLE, the "Stronger" singer, 39, agreed to give the talent manager, 45, 5.12% percent of the property, equaling $908,800 of its total $17,750,000 value.

The documents also made clear that Blackstock does not have any ownership interest in the property adjoining the ranch that Clarkson solely owns.

An L.A. county judge awarded Clarkson ownership of the ranch in October, but in December, US Weekly reported that she had lost a legal fight to have Blackstock evicted from the property.

Blackstock has previously argued that the home was "marital property," and he continued to live there even after he and Clarkson split in 2020.

In July, The Voice coach was ordered to pay her ex-husband and former manager $200,000 a month in spousal and child support, though a source previously told PEOPLE that Blackstock had requested $436,000 a month.

Clarkson was officially declared a single woman in August when a judge signed off on a legal dissolution of her marriage to Blackstock a year and three months after she filed for divorce.

The star had requested that the judge declare her legally divorced in July, arguing that she and her ex "both deserve the opportunity to build a new life."

Clarkson was granted primary physical custody in November of their children River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5.