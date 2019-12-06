Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Australian Singer Tones and I to Perform Live on The Voice

Fans of The Voice are in for a treat.

The upcoming Tuesday, Dec. 10, episode of the NBC singing competition series will feature a number of live performances, including separate duets from coaches Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.

Shelton, 43, and fellow country star Trace Adkins will perform their single “Hell Right,” which was released in August. Shelton and Adkins, 57, released their first track together, “Hillbilly Bone” back in 2009, and Adkins has previously served as the key advisor for Shelton’s Voice team.

Meanwhile Clarkson, 37, and her former contestant, season 14’s Kaleb Lee, will perform their new single “I Dream in Southern,” which was released on Friday. Last month, Lee, 32, performed his upbeat track “Nothin' On You” on The Kelly Clarkson Show and will next kick off his “I Dream in Southern” tour in Spring 2020.

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

In addition to the duets, Australian singer-songwriter Toni Watson — who is known professionally as Tones and I — will perform her hit, “Dance Monkey.” The 19-year-old is set to kick off her first-ever North American headlining tour in February.

Earlier this week, Clarkson and fellow coach John Legend performed their #MeToo era remake of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” for the first time on The Voice stage. In their updated version of the iconic 1944 tune, the artists replace some of the original lyrics — which some have called sexist — with ones that are more appropriate for 2019.

Along with the live performances, the top 8 semi-finals results show will also reveal which four of the remaining contestants will move on to the finale. The top 8 currently includes team Shelton’s Kat Hammock and Ricky Duran, team Clarkson’s Hello Sunday and Jake Hoot, team Gwen Stefani’s Rose Short and team Legend’s Katie Kadan, Marybeth Byrd and Will Breman.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.