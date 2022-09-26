Kelly Clarkson Belts Out a Piano Cover of Faith Hill's 'Breathe' for Latest Kellyoke Segment

Kelly Clarkson is once again proving she can sing any genre.

On Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 40-year-old pop superstar belted out a piano cover of Faith Hill's "Breathe" for the NBC talk show's daily Kellyoke segment.

Donning a simple, knee-length black dress with tights and black leather boots, Clarkson stood alongside The Kelly Clarkson Show music director Jason Halbert on piano to perform the 1999 country hit single's introduction and first verse. As she led into the explosive and catchy chorus of "Breathe," her full band and backup singers joined in and filled out the sound.

The performance clip was met with praise from fans in the show's YouTube comments, with one viewer writing, "Kelly has a beautiful voice I could listen to her sing forever! When she sings all else in the world that's gone wrong fades away!"

Another YouTube user complimented Clarkson's ability to seamlessly execute different sounds with her vocal talents. "Kelly singing country is an another level, so is pop, rock, soul and every freaking genre," they wrote.

"Breathe" was originally released by Hill, 55, on the singer-songwriter's fourth album of the same name. The song went on to peak at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and crossed over beyond the country charts, eventually being named the Hot 100 chart's top overall hit of 2000.

Last week, Clarkson performed covers of "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio alongside Cynthia Erivo as well as Anita Ward's "Ring My Bell," Scissor Sisters' "I Don't Feel Like Dancing" and more during the Kellyoke segment.

Additionally, when Blake Shelton">Blake Shelton appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show last week, the two superstar musicians performed a casual and heartfelt acoustic duet of Shelton's 2001 debut single, "Austin."

In a clip from the interview, the American Idol alum said she'd like to duet the two-times platinum-certified hit single and asked Shelton, 46, to start playing the tune on his guitar. "I've never heard you sing on this show, so that's cool," he joked to Clarkson.

As Shelton started strumming the song's opening guitar part, he exclaimed, "Holy crap, I played it!"

He sang the first verse, "She left without leavin' a number / Said she needed to clear her mind / He figured she'd gone back to Austin / 'Cause she talked about it all the time / It was almost a year before she called him up / Three rings and an answering machine is what she got."

Clarkson then harmonized with Shelton during the song's chorus: "If your callin' 'bout the car, I sold it / If this is Tuesday night, I'm bowlin' / If you've got somethin' to sell your wastin' your time, I'm not buyin' / If it's anybody else wait for the tone you know what to do / And P.S., if this is Austin, I still love you."

Following applause from the crowd, the "Since U Been Gone" singer-songwriter spoke to her love for the song. "It's so good," said Clarkson. "I know that Blake fans already know this, but you've gotta listen to the whole song, 'cause then that last chorus hits, and you're like, 'Ahhh!'"