Kelly Clarkson Tells Fans Protests Are 'Too Important to Get Overshadowed' by Looting

"Black lives matter, not the looters who are taking advantage of these protests," Kelly Clarkson said

Kelly Clarkson has asked her followers to focus on the peaceful protests occurring across the United States in response to George Floyd's death.

On Tuesday, the "I Dare You" singer, 38, took to social media to address the protests, rioting and looting that has taken place over the past week; two of her tweets have since been deleted.

"There is so much chaos and confusion happening right now so please don't just pay attention to the selfish idiots that are looting and tearing us apart even more, and see the hope, and the empathy, and hear the conversation from true leadership like all the people in this video," Clarkson wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to screenshots captured by the Daily Mail.

In another tweet that was subsequently deleted, the American Idol went on to talk about living in Los Angeles, where encounters between demonstrators and police have at times turned violent.

"I love & am currently in LA with sirens going off, police everywhere, living under constant curfews, places being looted & broken into & having 2 explain this to my children so I understand BUT those looters that r selfish & taking advantage don't care about any lives but their own," she wrote, per another screenshot published by the Daily Mail.

Clarkson clarified her statements on the protests in two follow-up tweets, which remain on Twitter.

"Okay so for the few that didn’t understand me in this last tweet. I am asking people to stay focused on the POINT of all of this," she explained. "Black lives matter, not the looters who are taking advantage of these protests. These protests and this message is too important to get overshadowed."

"It’s sad how my words r being twisted," the Grammy winner added. "I’m used 2 it happening by now but not w/such an important issue. My intentions have been & always will be 2 do the right thing. & the right thing is to listen, to educate myself, & 2 be a part of the change I wish to see. Black Lives Matter."

Over the past week, protests have erupted in the U.S. over the May 25 killing of Floyd, who died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes despite Floyd’s cries for help. Chauvin has since been arrested for third-degree murder.

Some protests have devolved into looting and vandalism across the country, from Minneapolis and Los Angeles to New York, Philadelphia, and Atlanta. Hundreds of arrests have been made, and curfews have since been implemented in many U.S. cities impacted as a means to de-escalate the encounters between demonstrators and police.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

•Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

•ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.