Kelly Clarkson Told BBMA Producers of Appendicitis in Rehearsals: 'I'm Going to Power Through'

Kelly Clarkson doesn’t take sick days.

The UglyDolls star, 37, revealed on Thursday that immediately following Wednesday night’s Billboard Music Awards — which she hosted in fantastic fashion and even gave a rousing solo performance — she was rushed to the hospital to have her appendix removed due to acute appendicitis.

“Not gonna lie…. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix #TheShowMustGoOn,” Clarkson tweeted on Thursday.

But just how did she pull off performing and multiple wardrobe changes while braving the painful condition? Producers and sources who were there tell PEOPLE it was a Herculean feat.

“Hosting an awards show is not an easy gig. For Kelly to pull it off — especially her incredible opening number — while in pain and knowing she was having surgery the next morning makes her an even bigger rockstar,” says Mark Bracco, Executive Producer of the Billboard Music Awards and Executive Vice President of Programming and Development for Dick Clark Productions.

“She truly is the best,” he adds.

As for how it all went down, a source reveals: “Her team told producers ahead of the show during rehearsals and said that nothing will change, the show will go on, she will proceed as planned and she did do everything as planned. She was like ‘I’m going to power through.'”

And that’s just what happened, except for one very necessary change.

“Everything you saw on TV was rehearsed and she was able to do it. The one thing that she was not able to do was in the opening number — Rob Gronkowski was playing the part of the security guard when she was pretending to be a seat filler,” the source says.

“At the end, he was supposed to throw her over his shoulder and walk away, but because of her condition, he had to just take her by the arm instead. That was the only thing that she couldn’t do,” the source shares.

Clarkson opened the BBMAs by belting out a medley of songs nominated at this year’s show, including Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” Maren Morris and Zedd‘s “The Middle,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin’s collab “I Like It” and more.

Later in the evening, the American Idol champion performed her latest hit “Broken & Beautiful,” switching from her black gown into a one-shoulder pink dress with a belt around her waist.

Now that the news is out, the source says even those who were there are in awe.

“Everyone working the show didn’t even know until after and executives told everyone and they were like, ‘No way! She’s like superwoman.’ She sang her heart out, not just for the opening number but for ‘Broken & Beautiful.’ The number of outfit changes she had… how are you not in pain?” the source explains.

Clarkson’s surgery did not appear to be an emergency procedure, as she had been experiencing intense appendicitis pain for the last week, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Similar to her BBMAs hosting gig, Clarkson likely won’t be down for long, as she intends on returning to The Voice in just a few days for Monday’s live show, according to the outlet.

She’s also going to start preparing for her new talk show, premiering on NBC in September.