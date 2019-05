Though most of us might curl up under the covers at the earliest signs of a sniffle, Clarkson kept her energy up all night, even through her moving performance of the Pink-penned “Broken & Beautiful” from the UglyDolls soundtrack (seriously, she didn’t miss a note).

A source told PEOPLE that only a handful of BBMAs producers knew Clarkson had appendicitis, but she insisted the show would go on, knowing she’d have the surgery in Los Angeles on Thursday morning.

“For Kelly to pull it off — especially her incredible opening number — while in pain and knowing she was having surgery the next morning makes her an even bigger rockstar,” Mark Bracco, Executive Producer of the Billboard Music Awards and Executive Vice President of Programming and Development for Dick Clark Productions, told PEOPLE. He added: “She truly is the best.”