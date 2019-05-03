'We Do Not Deserve You!' Fans Praise Kelly Clarkson After She Undergoes Sudden Appendectomy

Fans of Kelly Clarkson praised the singer on Twitter for her resilience after she revealed she underwent an appendectomy Thursday morning.

The 37-year-old American Idol winner had hosted the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas and performed twice on the show just hours earlier.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As she explained on Twitter, she “broke down in tears” from pain following the show’s conclusion Wednesday evening, but was able to fly back to Los Angeles from Las Vegas — where she headed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for the procedure.

“Nailed the surgery early this morning,” Clarkson wrote on Thursday. “Feeling awesome now!”

“Bye bye appendix!” she joked.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Undergoes Surgery to Remove Her Appendix Hours After Hosting Billboard Music Awards

That was remarkable for her fans, who responded to her tweet with a sea of compliments. “Okay let’s get this straight…you walk the carpet, open the show with an insane medley, host the show, perform your song all with an appendicitis?!” one wrote. “Gurl we do not deserve you and apparently either does your appendix.”

“You’re a true hero,” said another, one adding, “A true performer. A legend! Feel better soon!“

Celebrities got in on the action, too.

“Wow. Wow. Wow.” wrote Melinda Doolittle, an American Idol alum herself who finished as the third place finalist on the sixth season.

“Holy god! And that voice never falters. Glorious….” said comedian Mario Cantone.

One fan put it best: ‘Wow, I feel like I’ll never complain again,” he wrote.

Clarkson’s surgery did not appear to be an emergency procedure, as Clarkson had been experiencing intense appendicitis pain for the last week, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Similar to her BBMAs hosting gig, Clarkson likely won’t be down for long, as she intends on returning to The Voice in just a few days for Monday’s live show, according to the outlet.

She’s also going to start preparing for her new talk show, premiering on NBC in September.

That said, Clarkson will be getting some rest soon! She told PEOPLE that she’ll get some time off in June and July to spend with her family (husband Brandon Blackstock, 42, their daughter River Rose, 4, and son Remington Alexander, 3; as well as Blackstock’s two children — daughter, Savannah, 17, and son, Seth, 12 — from his previous marriage).

“My family and my husband’s family are all getting together and staying on this ranch and hanging out,” Clarkson said ahead of the BBMAs. “I don’t take a break unless I’m removed from my dwelling. I will find things to do in my house all day and night. I kind of have to remove myself, but we’re taking a little break because we haven’t had one.”

Kelly Clarkson Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kelly Clarkson Kevin Winter/Getty

RELATED: Billboard Music Awards Host Kelly Clarkson Pokes Fun at ACM Awards Seat Filler Mishap as She Performs Epic Medley

Meanwhile, Clarkson opened the Billboard Music Awards by belting out a medley of songs nominated at this year’s show, including Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” Maren Morris and Zedd‘s “The Middle,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin’s collab “I Like It” and more.

Later in the evening, the singer performed her latest hit “Broken & Beautiful,” switching from her black gown into a one-shoulder pink dress with a belt around her waist.

Kelly Clarkson Kevin Winter/Getty

Kelly Clarkson Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ahead of hosting the awards, Clarkson told PEOPLE that she credits Idol for making her comfortable with doing hosting gigs like this.

“Because my whole career started on live, national television, I think I have an odd sense of being comfortable in that environment,” she said, before jokingly adding, “That probably says something psychologically about me, but I think because of how I came in the industry nothing really throws me, generally. I should really knock on some wood.”