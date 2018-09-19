Kelly Clarkson Confirms New Daytime Talk Show: 'If You Don't Like Music You Shouldn't Watch'

Kelly Clarkson‘s fans have waited a lifetime for a moment like this.

After weeks of speculation, the original American Idol has revealed that she will be returning to the small screen in the fall of 2019 with her very own daytime talk show. “It’s been leaked” she says with a playful eye-roll during her appearance on The Tonight Show Tuesday night. “But I’m very excited!”

While she’s looking forward to the new gig, there is one thing that gives her pause. “I love talking — it’s my favorite pastime,” she explained to host Jimmy Fallon. “It’s hard for me to shut up, though. You have to listen to people who come on your show, and I just keep talking! The only thing I’ve gotta work on is listening.”

Calming Fallon’s fears that he’s being replaced on the late night time slot, Clarkson said that her new show, reportedly titled The Kelly Clarkson Show, will premiere just before Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk program on NBC. The syndicated show is set to replace Steve Harvey’s talk show in most major metropolitan markets, but some soap opera fans are wondering whether it will spell the end of the long-running series Days of Our Lives — which has only been renewed through the summer of 2019, according to TV Line.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter’s Obsession with Chris Martin Continues: ‘You Need to Slow Your Roll’

Kelly Clarkson. Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Clarkson says she’ll be joined on the new show by her longtime backing band, which is currently accompanying her on the Meaning of Life concert series. “My show is going to be a little different than anything that’s on because I'm still touring,” she says, “So it’s one of those things where my band is on the road with me or they’re on the show with me doing stuff.”

While the lineup will likely have something for everyone, there’s one stipulation: you’ve gotta love music. “We sing every day on the show and do a fan requests,” she continues. “It’s very musical, as well. It would be weird it wasn’t! If you don’t like music you probably shouldn’t watch.”

The “Piece by Piece” singer definitely knows one budding music fan: her 4-year-old daughter River Rose. And she’s really — really — into Coldplay.

“My daughter is obsessed currently… with Chris Martin,” Clarkson, 36, revealed to Fallon. “She’s in love with him.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Has a Huge Crush on Chris Martin: ‘I Wanna Kiss Him’

“And when I say obsessed, I mean the boy from the video, not Chris Martin now,” Clarkson clarified to Fallon. “She doesn’t understand that he’s not the boy in the ‘Yellow’ video, like when he first came out years ago.”

River Rose’s obsession began with a bedtime song. “She said, ‘Sing a song about stars.’ I started singing ‘Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.’ She was like, ‘Boring,’” Clarkson recalled. “She said, ‘Another song about stars.’ So the only one I could think of was [‘Yellow’]. So I started singing that, and now she’s obsessed with it. She watches the video every night before bed.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Has a Huge Crush on Chris Martin: ‘I Wanna Kiss Him’

Clarkson sees the writing on the wall, though. “It’s weird and scary foreshadowing,” she joked, adding of her daughter’s crush, “I’m like, ‘You need to slow your roll!’ “

“She’s going to be slightly disappointed if she ever meets him because he’s older than the boy in the video,” joked Clarkson, before adding, “Did I just insult Chris Martin? He’s a very sexy man!”