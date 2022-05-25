Kelly Clarkson Announces Kellyoke EP and Drops 'Happier Than Ever' Cover: 'Thanks for Singing Along'

You won't want to miss this, Kellyoke fans!

Kelly Clarkson announced on Wednesday that her fan-favorite Kellyoke segment from The Kelly Clarkson Show has been turned into an EP and is set for release on June 9. The singer-songwriter also kicked off the announcement by dropping a cover of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when The Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode," the "Since You've Been Gone" singer, 40, said in a press release.

Kelly Clarkson Announces Kellyoke EP Kellyoke Cover Art | Credit: Courtesy Warner Music Group

She continued, "Over 500 songs later, and we're still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites. Thanks for singing along with me y'all!"

Since the show's inception in 2019, the segment has seen Clarkson and her band turn audience requests and personal favorites into captivating performances for her viewers. Her most recent include Wednesday's "Raining on Sunday" by Keith Urban, "Cry to Me" by Solomon Burke on Tuesday and "Real Love" by Mary J. Blige on Monday.

Now, with the release of the six-track EP, fans will have access to stream Clarkson's covers on any occasion.

The six tracks will include "Blue Bayou" by Linda Ronstadt, "Call Out My Name" by The Weeknd, "Happier Than Ever" by Eilish, "Queen of the Night" by Houston, "Trampoline" by Shaed and "Fake Plastic Trees" by Radiohead.

The EP marks Clarkson's first release since her holiday album When Christmas Comes Around in October and before then her 2017 album Meaning of Life.

Aside from recording music and her work as a talk show host, the "Because of You" songstress is also a single mom. Last week, Clarkson spoke to PEOPLE about the challenges her family faced with remote learning.

"I was like, 'Dear God, I hope my nanny doesn't quit,'" said Clarkson, who in the early days of the coronavirus was alone with her kids, daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 6, and their nanny.

Clarkson also said the experience only reinforced her appreciation for educators.