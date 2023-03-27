Kelly Clarkson Announces 'Intimate' Las Vegas Residency Tied to New 'Chemistry' Album: 'So Excited'

"I'll be singing all of your favorites... and yes, I'll be singing some new ones, too!" teased the superstar

By
Published on March 27, 2023 11:35 AM
KELLY CLARKSON ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE LAS VEGAS ENGAGEMENT AT BAKKT THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO
Kelly Clarkson. Photo: Courtesy Live Nation

Kelly Clarkson is heading to Las Vegas!

Days after announcing her upcoming album Chemistry, the superstar musician revealed on Monday that she's launching a Las Vegas residency of the same name this summer, billed as "an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson."

"I am so excited for these shows and couldn't think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas!" read a press statement from Clarkson, 40, who hasn't performed an official string of concerts since 2019's Meaning of Life Tour. "The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that's what we're going to do!"

chemistry...an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson is currently set to run for 10 shows at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Bakkt Theater from July 29 through Aug. 19. "So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip," continued the American Idol alum's statement. "I'm so excited to create my own!"

She also teased the show's setlist on Instagram, writing, "I'll be singing all of your favorites... and yes, I'll be singing some new ones, too!"

KELLY CLARKSON ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE LAS VEGAS ENGAGEMENT AT BAKKT THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO
Kelly Clarkson. Courtesy Live Nation

Presale tickets become available for Citi cardmembers from March 28 at 10 a.m. PT through March 30 at 10 p.m. PT, and artist fans will gain access to a presale from March 28 at 12 p.m. PT.

Another presale for Caesars Rewards members as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will run from March 29 at 10 a.m. PT through March 30 at 10 p.m. PT. General tickets become available for purchase on March 31 at 10 a.m. PT, and fans can find more information at the residency's Ticketmaster page.

Clarkson was previously scheduled to launch a Las Vegas residency called Invincible in 2020, but the shows were postponed due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the weekend, the Grammy winner announced her upcoming album Chemistry on Instagram, telling fans its lyrical content spans "the arc of an entire relationship."

"It's called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing 'cause I didn't want everybody to think that I was just coming out with some just like, 'I'm angry. I'm sad,' just one or two emotions," said Clarkson, who filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock, citing irreconcilable differences, in June 2020.

"This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad, the ugly thing kinda going on in it," she continued.

"Chemistry can be a really amazing sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you," she added. "I thought it was kinda the perfect title to describe the entire album."

Related Articles
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Details New Album 'Chemistry': 'The Arc of an Entire Relationship'
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Extends Her Las Vegas Residency and Says She'll Film the Show for Those Who Can't Attend
Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas’ Relationship Timeline
Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas' Relationship: A Look Back
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift Kicks Off Eras Tour with Career-Spanning 44-Song Setlist
James Taylor Announces Residency
James Taylor Announces Five-Night Las Vegas Residency
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during the Simon Wiesenthal Center National Tribute Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on April 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Adam Levine on Family Attending New Vegas Residency: 'I Wouldn't Have Wanted to Do It Without Them'
jj watt taylor swift the eras tour
 J.J. Watt Shares His 'Respect' for Taylor Swift After Arizona Concert: 'She Crushed It'
(L-R) Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines, and Martie Maguire of The Chicks perform onstage during weekend two, day one of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
The Chicks Announce 'Six Nights in Vegas' 2023 Concert Residency: 'Hope Our Fans Are Ready for More'
TLC Shaggy Hot Summer Nights
TLC and Shaggy Are Teaming Up for the Ultimate Y2K Summer Tour with En Vogue and Sean Kingston
Lionel Richie Announces Co-Headlining Summer 2023 Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie Announces Co-Headlining Summer 2023 Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire — See the Dates!
AMERICAN SONG CONTEST Season: 1 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkso
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Upcoming Album's Cover Photo Won't Be Photoshopped: 'It Felt Like Me'
Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: A Timeline of the Ticketmaster Fiasco
Madonna Announces 35-City Celebration Tour of Her Greatest Hits
Madonna Announces More Celebration Tour Dates as Fans Flock to Get Tickets to Upcoming Greatest Hits Show
Erika Jayne at Billboard Women In Music
Erika Jayne Working on a Vegas Show as She Teases New Tunes at Billboard Women in Music Awards
niall horan
Niall Horan Announces He's Releasing His Third Album in June: 'I Couldn't Possibly Be More Happy'
Garth Brooks performs onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA
Garth Brooks Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency After Wrapping Stadium Tour — See the Dates!