Kelly Clarkson Announces 'Intimate' Las Vegas Residency Tied to New 'Chemistry' Album: 'So Excited'

Kelly Clarkson is heading to Las Vegas!

Days after announcing her upcoming album Chemistry, the superstar musician revealed on Monday that she's launching a Las Vegas residency of the same name this summer, billed as "an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson."

"I am so excited for these shows and couldn't think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas!" read a press statement from Clarkson, 40, who hasn't performed an official string of concerts since 2019's Meaning of Life Tour. "The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that's what we're going to do!"

chemistry...an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson is currently set to run for 10 shows at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Bakkt Theater from July 29 through Aug. 19. "So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip," continued the American Idol alum's statement. "I'm so excited to create my own!"

She also teased the show's setlist on Instagram, writing, "I'll be singing all of your favorites... and yes, I'll be singing some new ones, too!"

Kelly Clarkson. Courtesy Live Nation

Presale tickets become available for Citi cardmembers from March 28 at 10 a.m. PT through March 30 at 10 p.m. PT, and artist fans will gain access to a presale from March 28 at 12 p.m. PT.

Another presale for Caesars Rewards members as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will run from March 29 at 10 a.m. PT through March 30 at 10 p.m. PT. General tickets become available for purchase on March 31 at 10 a.m. PT, and fans can find more information at the residency's Ticketmaster page.

Clarkson was previously scheduled to launch a Las Vegas residency called Invincible in 2020, but the shows were postponed due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the weekend, the Grammy winner announced her upcoming album Chemistry on Instagram, telling fans its lyrical content spans "the arc of an entire relationship."

"It's called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing 'cause I didn't want everybody to think that I was just coming out with some just like, 'I'm angry. I'm sad,' just one or two emotions," said Clarkson, who filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock, citing irreconcilable differences, in June 2020.

"This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad, the ugly thing kinda going on in it," she continued.

"Chemistry can be a really amazing sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you," she added. "I thought it was kinda the perfect title to describe the entire album."