Kelly Clarkson Announces Christmas Special Featuring Ariana Grande, Leslie Odom Jr. and More

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around will air Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC

Kelly Clarkson is getting into the holiday spirit!

On Thursday, the singer announced she'll be hosting the Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around "holiday spectacular" next month.

Clarkson will also include some "everyday heroes" whom she will be surprising with some "life-changing" gifts.

"People celebrate the holidays in different ways and that is the inspiration behind the original songs and the curated classics that are featured in this special," Clarkson said in a statement on Thursday. "No matter what your heart is feeling this holiday season, I hope that this hour brings you joy and happiness exactly where you are."

Viewers can expect a stage designed to evoke timeless Christmas themes, which will be "inspired by the power of song that change the viewers' point of view."

Kelly Clarkson Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBC

The special will be filled with both classic holiday tunes and new, original songs from Clarkson's ninth studio album, When Christmas Comes Around....

Some of the songs that viewers can expect are a "Santa, Can't You Hear Me" duet with Clarkson and Grande, as well as a rendition of the ballad "Merry Christmas (to the One I Used to Know)."

Clarkson's new album will also feature a duet with Chris Stapleton, titled "Glow."