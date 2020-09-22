“We know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts,” Kelly Clarkson said

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She 'Didn't See' Divorce 'Coming' as She Says Priority Is to 'Protect' Kids

Kelly Clarkson returned to the studio Monday to film her talk show for the first time in more than six months and addressed her recent split from Brandon Blackstock.

The 38-year-old singer shared that though she is typically open with her audience, she may not be talking about the divorce much going forward in an effort to protect her children, daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4.

“As you probably know, 2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life,” she shared, speaking to a virtual audience from the studio at The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Definitely didn’t see anything coming that came, but what I’m dealing with is hard — it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts.”

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, who also has kids Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13, from a previous marriage, on June 4. She said that both she and her ex are from divorced families, giving them a unique perspective on how to address the split with their kids.

“We know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts,” she continued during Monday’ show. “So I’m usually very open and I usually talk about everything but in this case I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won’t go too far into it because I'm a mama bear and my kids come first.”

The "Because of You" singer also addressed how she is doing personally. “Everybody keeps asking ‘Are you ok?’ and I am — the answer is yes,” she said, going on to say that she has been using music as a way to channel her feelings.

“When I got upset when I was a kid I had a problem saying how I felt and my mom told me to start writing,” Clarkson said. “And that’s actually how I get my feelings out, so I probably won’t speak about it too much but you definitely will hear it musically.”