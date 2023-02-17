Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Dead After Apparent Suicide at Age 49

The husband of the American Idol alum was found dead Friday, the Nashville Police Department confirmed in a statement shared with PEOPLE

By
Published on February 17, 2023 07:48 PM
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Country music songwriter/vocalist Kyle Jacobs (L) and country musician/TV personality Kellie Pickler visit SiriusXM Studio on October 26, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Kellie Pickler's husband has died in what authorities believe is a suicide. He was 49.

The Nashville Police Department confirms in a statement shared with PEOPLE that the Department of Emergency Communications was alerted to a home on Friday at 1:21 p.m. local time.

Police and the Nashville Fire Department arrived at the location and found the songwriter "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," they said in the statement.

"His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide."

The Dancing with the Stars alum, 36, told authorities that she woke up shortly before but couldn't find Jacobs. She and her personal assistant called the police after they couldn't open the door to a room in the house, according to the statement.

In his final Instagram post shared the day before his death, Jacobs celebrated a career win and shared a photo that announced Lee Brice's Hey World becoming certified platinum.

"Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!" he captioned the special moment.

Jacobs relocated from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Nashville in 2000, according to Music City Hitmakers.

He notably penned Garth Brooks' 2007 hit "More Than A Memory and Tim McGraw's "Still."

He has also worked with well-known artists like Kelly Clarkson, Randy Travis, Scott McCreery, Josh Kelley, and Clay Walker.

RELATED VIDEO: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Honored at Celebration of Life Service

Throughout his career, Jacobs won a CMA Award, an ACM Award, and was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Pickler and Jacobs wed in a surprise ceremony on Jan. 1, 2011. They do not share any children.

The couple, who had been dating since 2008, got engaged on June 15, 2010, when Jacobs popped the question on a Florida beach.

"It was the most spiritual moment." Pickler, who got her start on American Idol, said of the proposal. "We would've gotten married that night had there been a preacher walking by!"

Days after getting married, Pickler tweeted, "Private Island. Caribbean. Cigar in one hand, Rum in the other. Someone just called me "Mrs. Jacobs."….sounds nice :)"

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

