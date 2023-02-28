Kelis Details How Her Car 'Almost Fell off a Cliff' During a Calif. Blizzard with Her Kids

Kelis braved a snowstorm in California over the weekend.

Giving a close-up of her car stuck inside a ditch through a candid Instagram video on Sunday, the "Milkshake" singer shared that the plan was "to take the kids to the snow" before her car "almost fell off a cliff" on their way to Big Bear Lake in California's San Bernardino County.

The area is under a blizzard warning by the National Weather Service. The Big Bear Mountain Resort added on its website that it has seen over six feet of snow in the last six days.

Dressed in an oversized navy green jacket and bright pink coat, the 43-year-old explained in the video that she and her children had been "outside for a while" as a tow truck worked to recover the car safely.

She joked: "We've been outside for a while, but we had all this snowboarding gear. So God is good. And I figured if you're going to be in the situation, you should at least look your best. So I'm wearing layers to keep warm."

Kelis is a mom to son Knight, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Nas. She is also a mother to a daughter named Galilee, 2, and a 7-year-old son, Shepherd, whom she shares with her husband Mike Mora. Mora died at age 37 two years after being diagnosed with stomach cancer.

While the singer did not feature any of her three kids in the video, she shared that they were making the best out of the situation as they waited outside in the middle of the area's first blizzard warning since 1989.

"I've got my light on, thank God, because it's pitch black out here," she continued. "Silver boots, little reflective action. You know, things could be worse. This is ridiculous. Rescue fashion! This is rescue fashion. See? Always be prepared."

She added the caption, "My plan was to take the kids to the snow , but we almost fell off a cliff ! So make the best of what ya got , n always be prepared lol #bigbear #blizzard #snowstorm #rescue #fashion #grateful"

On Monday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department shared in a news alert that the area "received several feet of snow over the last few days, impacting the day-to-day operations throughout the mountain communities."

They are asking non-residents and residents who are not currently on the mountain to avoid the area and allow road crews, first responders, and resupply efforts priority access to the limited number of roads that have been cleared.

The blizzard comes weeks after the state of California faced extreme flooding and storms.

Last month, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom shared that 12 people had died within 10 days due to the flooding. Several counties were also placed on a flood watch at the time.

Officials also warned that the snowfall "is likely to increase the threat of avalanches," while strong winds "could lead to the threat of downed trees and power outages."