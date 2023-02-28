Kelis Details How Her Car 'Almost Fell off a Cliff' During a Calif. Blizzard with Her Kids

"My plan was to take the kids to the snow , but we almost fell off a cliff !" Kelis shared on Instagram

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 28, 2023 12:48 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpJF3mDOub1/?hl=en kelis's profile picture kelis Verified My plan was to take the kids to the snow , but we almost fell off a cliff ! So make the best of what ya got , n always be prepared lol #bigbear #blizzard #snowstorm #rescue #fashion #grateful 1d
Photo: Kelis/Instagram

Kelis braved a snowstorm in California over the weekend.

Giving a close-up of her car stuck inside a ditch through a candid Instagram video on Sunday, the "Milkshake" singer shared that the plan was "to take the kids to the snow" before her car "almost fell off a cliff" on their way to Big Bear Lake in California's San Bernardino County.

The area is under a blizzard warning by the National Weather Service. The Big Bear Mountain Resort added on its website that it has seen over six feet of snow in the last six days.

Dressed in an oversized navy green jacket and bright pink coat, the 43-year-old explained in the video that she and her children had been "outside for a while" as a tow truck worked to recover the car safely.

She joked: "We've been outside for a while, but we had all this snowboarding gear. So God is good. And I figured if you're going to be in the situation, you should at least look your best. So I'm wearing layers to keep warm."

Kelis is a mom to son Knight, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Nas. She is also a mother to a daughter named Galilee, 2, and a 7-year-old son, Shepherd, whom she shares with her husband Mike Mora. Mora died at age 37 two years after being diagnosed with stomach cancer.

While the singer did not feature any of her three kids in the video, she shared that they were making the best out of the situation as they waited outside in the middle of the area's first blizzard warning since 1989.

"I've got my light on, thank God, because it's pitch black out here," she continued. "Silver boots, little reflective action. You know, things could be worse. This is ridiculous. Rescue fashion! This is rescue fashion. See? Always be prepared."

She added the caption, "My plan was to take the kids to the snow , but we almost fell off a cliff ! So make the best of what ya got , n always be prepared lol #bigbear #blizzard #snowstorm #rescue #fashion #grateful"

On Monday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department shared in a news alert that the area "received several feet of snow over the last few days, impacting the day-to-day operations throughout the mountain communities."

They are asking non-residents and residents who are not currently on the mountain to avoid the area and allow road crews, first responders, and resupply efforts priority access to the limited number of roads that have been cleared.

RELATED VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres Videos Flood Waters Near Her Home as the Residents of Montecito Are Ordered to Evacuate

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The blizzard comes weeks after the state of California faced extreme flooding and storms.

Last month, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom shared that 12 people had died within 10 days due to the flooding. Several counties were also placed on a flood watch at the time.

Officials also warned that the snowfall "is likely to increase the threat of avalanches," while strong winds "could lead to the threat of downed trees and power outages."

Related Articles
SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Cars drive by a sign warning of storms hitting the Bay Area on January 07, 2023 in Sausalito, California. The San Francisco Bay Area continues to get drenched by powerful atmospheric river events that have brought high winds and flooding rains. The storms have toppled trees, flooded roads and cut power to tens of thousands. Storms are lined up over the Pacific Ocean and are expected to bring more rain and wind through next week. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Extreme Weather Has Killed 12 in California in 10 Days — and More Rains Are Coming: 'Be Cautious'
Julian Sands Still Missing Nearly 1 Week After He Went Hiking on Deadly Mt. Baldy
Julian Sands' Family Issues Statement as Search Enters 11th Day and Another Hiker Goes Missing
The Best Snow Blowers to Easily Clear Your Path
We Braved Snow, Wind, Sludge, and Sleet to Find the 5 Best Snow Blowers of 2023
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 3: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Julian Sands attends the photo call for 'The Painted Bird' during the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)
Actor Julian Sands Missing After Going Hiking on Deadly Mount Baldy in California
https://twitter.com/abc7newsbayarea/status/1610046725271752704 ABC7 News @abc7newsbayarea VIDEO: Two adults and two children were critically injured after the Tesla they were in plunged nearly 250 feet off a cliff along Highway 1 at Devil's Slide Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE officials. https://abc7ne.ws/3Q6wTd7
Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch of Highway 1 in Calif., 4 in Critical Condition
Cloe Fields and her boyfriend, Christian Zelada survived a car crash on Tuesday when their car fell 300 feet into a canyon in California
Couple Rescued from Remote Calif. Canyon After Car Careens Over Cliff: 'Nothing Short of a Miracle'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Sgt Brian Moore/AP/Shutterstock (13744707a) In this photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, emergency personnel respond to a vehicle over the side of Highway 1 on Jan. 1, 2023, in San Mateo County, Calif. The driver of the car that plunged 250 feet off a cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, has been released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced, that Dharmesh Patel is being held without bail California Car Falls Off Cliff, San Mateo County, United States - 04 Jan 2023
Driver of Tesla That Went Over Calif. Cliff with His Family Inside Moved to Jail from Hospital
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13692404b) This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a helicopter rescue after a Tesla plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said California Car Falls Off Cliff, Pacifica, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Officials Say It's an 'Absolute Miracle' All 4 People Survived Tesla's Plunge Over Calif. Cliff
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 19: Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta" presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MIU MIU)
Everything to Know About Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident and His Ongoing Recovery
East Palestine Ohio - Train Derailment
What to Know About the Ohio Train Derailment and Chemical Spill: A Timeline of Events
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Son of Doctor Accused of Driving Family Off Cliff Miraculously Had No Injuries from the 250-Foot Fall
buffalo blizzard
Winter Storm Death Toll Rises to 49 — with 27 Victims in Buffalo, New York: 'So Many Bodies'
Julian Sands Still Missing Nearly 1 Week After He Went Hiking on Deadly Mt. Baldy
Search for Julian Sands Continues as Rescuers Try to Track His Movements Using His Cellphone
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Are All Smiles at 'Snowfall' Premiere, Plus Kristen Stewart and More
Demi Lovato Shares Pictures with Boyfriend Jutes to Ring in the New Year: ‘Wishing You All the Best’
Demi Lovato Shares Photos with Boyfriend Jutes to Ring in the New Year: 'Wishing You All the Best'
Man blows snow off a sidewalk, in Minneapolis Holiday Travel Weather Minnesota, Minneapolis, United States - 21 Dec 2022
'Once-in-a-Generation' Storm Has 110 Million Under Winter Weather Alerts Ahead of Holiday Weekend