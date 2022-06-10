Singer Kelianne and Model and Actor Chase Mattson Tie the Knot in 'Magical' Wedding: 'So Thrilled'

Love is in the air!

Singer Kelianne and model/actor Chase Mattson tied the knot on Thursday in a romantic ceremony in California.

"Our wedding was so magical!" the pair tell PEOPLE. "It was everything we wanted and more. We are so thrilled to finally be husband and wife. We were surrounded by all the people we love and we are so thankful!"

The "BET" singer, 26, and Mattson, 28, said "I do" at the Serendipity Gardens in Oak Glen surrounded by friends, family and content creators.

"The day went by so quickly, it honestly felt like a blur," they say. "We can't wait to watch the wedding video so we can relive it all again!"

The newlyweds met on Instagram during the pandemic and got engaged in December 2020. Mattson is dad to daughters Hazel, 7, and Nora, 5, from a previous relationship.

Christine S. Chang of Live. Love. Create Events, the couple's wedding planner, tells PEOPLE that the stars were her "dream couple."

"It absolutely took my breath away when they voiced that their main goal for the wedding was to stay focused on their love for each other and to celebrate the union with their closest family and friends," Chang says. "Everything else that came with it such as wedding decor and aesthetics were a plus."

Chang says she worked with Kelianne (née Kelianne Stankus) and Mattson to design and style the perfect wedding that "reflected their beautiful hearts."

"It was an amazing experience being trusted by the couple to help put all the design details together," she says. "Many sometimes can lose focus on the glitz and glamour of weddings, but not this couple. As their third wheel wedding planner, I felt, saw and heard love oozing from their pores every step of the way during the planning process."

Mattson documented his sweet proposal in a video he shared to his YouTube channel in February 2021.

In the three-minute video, Mattson grabbed Kelianne by the hand and led her into a helicopter. Together, the couple flew over the Hollywood sign before he blindfolded her and the helicopter took off to their destination in the mountains. When she took her blindfold off, she saw a decorated dinner table as he got down on one knee. Kelianne then began to cry as she accepted and stared down at the ring.

In a vlog clip afterward, Mattson said he couldn't sleep the night before because of how "excited" he was to "spend the rest of my life" with her.

The day they got engaged, Kelianne announced the engagement on social media through a sweet tribute post and showed off her ring.

"I said yes to the man of my dreams❤️💍 I can't wait to spend forever with you. Yesterday was an absolute fairytale, thank you Chase and thank you to everyone that played a special part. 12-12-20❤️ Future Mrs. Mattson," she wrote.

Kelianne is widely known for being a gymnast and was previously a member of the U.S. National Acrobatic Gymnastics team and competed in the world championships. She is also a former member of The Hype House — a content creation house created by Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio during the pandemic — and the Triller Compound.