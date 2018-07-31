Keith Urban Shares Advice with Demi Lovato on Combating Addiction: 'It's All Up to Her'

Keith Urban is sharing some of his hard-earned wisdom with Demi Lovato after she suffered an apparent overdose last Tuesday.

The country singer offered Lovato support while on the Australian morning show Today by opening up about some of the things that helped him overcome his own battle with substance abuse.

When asked what Lovato needs now, the singer said while he does not know her personally, for a successful recovery she needs to be around the right people.

“Just [to have] good people around her and a willingness to want to live a different way if that’s what she wants to do,” he said.

“It’s all up to her,” the father of two added.

While Urban said he might not know much about Lovato’s personal life, he did love her performance of “Stone Cold” while he was a judge on American Idol.

The singer’s rendition of her popular 2015 song brought Urban to his feet as he applauded her on national television.

Urban struggled with addiction early on in his career in the 1990s, later checking himself into the Betty Ford Center in Palm Springs, California, for a recurring problem with alcohol abuse in 2007 — just four months after marrying Nicole Kidman.

The country superstar has been open about his battle with addiction, including telling PEOPLE in 2007 that he “was going to lose it all” if he didn’t re-enter rehab following his wedding.

“It was like if I don’t choose this moment to do the right thing and do something that’s going to give me life, all of the things I’m scared of losing, I’m going to lose anyway,” he said.

In March, the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer said being sober “freed me up creatively” during a panel at South by Southwest.

“I’m just alcoholically wired. I wasn’t at my full potential and I was living a very small life,” he said. “My life was getting smaller and smaller and that is how I kept it manageable. I was lucky I had a very loving wife. [Getting sober] has freed me up creatively.”

Speaking on The Jess Cagle Interview, Kidman told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s editorial director all of what she’s learned “as the wife of somebody who’s been through” addiction.

“There is absolutely help out there. You can’t save somebody, they’ve got to save themselves,” Kidman said.

That lesson, she explained, “Is a very big thing for people like me who go, ‘I can take care of you. I can do it. At some point, you just have to say, ‘I love you and I’m here when you decide to do the work. If you don’t, then that’s it.’”

Lovato was hospitalized last Tuesday after she suffered an apparent overdose at her home in the Hollywood Hills.

Although the “Stone Cold” singer was on the mend, a source told PEOPLE she will remain hospitalized due to complications.

“Demi wasn’t doing well over the weekend,” the insider said. “She came down with a fever and showed signs of an infection. She is currently being treated for issues that are very common after a drug overdose. She will need to stay in the hospital for a few more days, but is expected to make a full recovery.”

A second source told PEOPLE “it’s too soon to say what the next steps are in terms of entering treatment. Right now everyone is focused on getting Demi physically healthy.”

The source added, “She has her family and Wilmer [Valderrama] with her and by her side every day. Everyone just wants to help get her to a healthy place.”