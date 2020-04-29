Keith Urban Says Nicole Kidman's 'Pure Curiosity' Inspires His Music: 'I Definitely Married Up'

"What I've learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry," said the country singer of his movie star wife

Keith Urban is counting his lucky stars for Nicole Kidman.

In conversation with Beats 1's Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the country singer, 52, opened up about how his music is influenced by his Oscar-winner wife, 52, as well as how she continues to be his biggest fan. The couple tied the knot in June 2006 and share two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 9.

"She's got great taste in music because it has no ... it's always visceral," said Urban of Kidman. "It's just like: 'I don't know who the artist is. I don't know what genre it is. I don't know. I just love this song.' That's all that matters to her."

Urban, who recently released a trippy new music video for his song "Polaroid," said his wife inspires him to push his limits in his career.

"You know what I've learned from her? ... What I've learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place that you want to go to as an artist," he said. "Don't question it. You know, her whole thing is like: 'I'm interested in that. I'm going to go over there.' It's not like, 'Oh, can I do it? Should I do it?' None of that ever comes into it."

He continued, gushing over Kidman's bold instincts: "She just goes towards something and I'm like, 'Can you do that?' She goes, 'I don't know, but I'm interested in that.' "

Urban added that he's thankful to have the Big Little Lies actress' "pure curiosity" to motivate him.

"That fearlessness — and it's actually not even fearlessness; fear doesn't come into it. It's only curiosity. It's pure curiosity. She just goes without questioning it," he said. "That's definitely had a big impact on my music in the last five, six years, particularly."

"Oh yeah," added Urban, "I definitely married up."

In January 2019, Kidman told PEOPLE about the sweet moment when she knew Urban was “the one.”

“It was my birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” Kidman said. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.'”

Urban took her to Woodstock, New York — the site of the 1969 music festival, on a motorbike for a getaway (“My kind of guy!” she said) — and she’s never looked back.

“It was pretty intense,” said Kidman of their romance. “I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, okay, here he is.'”