Keith Urban Gets the 'Right Sound' — in Hotel Bathroom! See Nicole Kidman's Photo of Her Husband

Keith Urban will go to great lengths for his music.

Nicole Kidman, 51, shared a picture of her husband, 50, recording a song in an unconventional spot on Saturday — a hotel bathroom. On a chair set up next to the toilet and in front of the shower, Urban wore a headset as he strummed on an electric banjo that appeared to be hooked up to recording equipment. He wore a black shirt, gray shorts, and sneakers for the jam session.

“Whatever it takes to get the right sound when you’re recording. Nothing like the acoustics in a hotel bathroom,” the Big Little Lies actress wrote on Instagram.

Urban is currently on his 58-city Graffiti U tour, which began in June.

He recently discussed his creative process in March at a South by Southwest panel.

When Urban creates a song, he said, “I can only hear it for what it isn’t. I don’t hear it for what it is… in my head, it’s fully-formed, so once it’s out I’m listening to anything that doesn’t match what’s in.” He added, “First time you hear it for what it is, is about 10 years later.”

Kidman and Urban — who share daughters Faith Margaret, 7, and Sunday Rose, 10 — often hit the road together.

“We go out on the tour regularly,” Kidman told PEOPLE in July. “We call it ‘the road trip.’ We sleep in bunk beds, and we get to see — and fall in love with — different parts of America.”

“When you make an us, it’s yours together — that’s what you create,” Kidman continued. “Nobody else has that. It’s just between the two of you.”