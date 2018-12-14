Rock and Party Legend Keith Richards Says He Has Quit Drinking: 'I Pulled the Plug on It'

The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards, who has long been known for his hard-partying ways, says he stopped drinking.

“It’s been about a year now,” Richards, 74, told Rolling Stone magazine during a recent interview.

“I pulled the plug on it. I got fed up with it,” Richards, who once revealed he snorted his father’s ashes mixed with cocaine, continued. “It was time to quit. Just like all other stuff.”

When asked how life has been for him since giving up booze, the musician said: “I don’t notice any difference really — except for I don’t drink. I wasn’t feeling [right]. I’ve done it. I didn’t want that anymore.”

Richards later admitted, however, that he still has a “glass of wine occasionally, and a beer.”

Richards previously opened up about his sobriety to The Independent, telling the Irish newspaper he’s also cut back on drugs.

“Drugs are not interesting these days. They are very institutionalized and bland. And anyway, I’ve done ’em all.”

The Rolling Stones ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

As for why Richards has decided to make such a major life change, the Stones are gearing up for their 2019 tour No Filter in the U.S.

The 13-show tour will kick off on April 20 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida and will conclude on June 21 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The Rolling Stones Samir Hussein/WireImage

“[America] is really our first hunting grounds,” Richards told Rolling Stone in reference to the band originating in London.

“Quite honestly, I can’t believe I’ve been around this long, man. I’ve watched this country grow up,” Richards said.

In preparation, Richards along with Mick Jagger as well as Guitarist Ronnie Wood plan on having a number of extended rehearsals.

“It’s kind of like pulling out a great car that’s been sitting on the blocks for nine months— you’ve got to break it in again,” Richards told the magazine.