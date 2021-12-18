Keith Richards Honors Late Bandmate Bobby Keys on Their Joint Birthday: 'Miss Him'
Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and saxophonist Bobby Keys — who died in 2014 — were both born on Dec. 18
Keith Richards is celebrating his 78th birthday in a special way.
The Rolling Stones guitarist shared a tribute to his late X-Pensive Winos bandmate Bobby Keys on Instagram and Twitter as the two share the same Saturday birthday.
Richards posted a throwback photo of himself and the saxophonist on stage together, writing, "Thinking of Bobby Keys… on our birthday, Dec.18th! Miss him!"
Keys joined the Stones in the late 1960s and was with them off and on over the following decades. He also played on Richards' solo album, Talk Is Cheap. The saxophonist, known to millions for his blasting solo on "Brown Sugar," died in 2014 at the age of 70 following a lengthy illness.
"I have lost the largest pal in the world, and I can't express the sense of sadness I feel, although Bobby would tell me to cheer up," Richards wrote of Keys at the time.
On Saturday, Richards received a number of social media tributes for his own birthday.
The official social media account for The Rolling Stones honored him, writing, "Happy birthday to the one and only Keith Richards!" alongside a recent photo of him in concert.
Richards' daughter Alexandra also shared a number of throwback photos of her father on her Instagram Story, including a video of the guitarist performing. "To pa… Happy Birthday" she wrote before another slide added, "We love you!"
Fans later gathered in the comments to honor both musicians.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY KEITH!!! Have a great day! And have a beer for Bobby Keys!" one person wrote. Another user added, "Happy birthday, Keith! And happy Heavenly Birthday to Bobby."