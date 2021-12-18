Keith Richards Honors Late Bandmate Bobby Keys on Their Joint Birthday: 'Miss Him'

The Rolling Stones guitarist shared a tribute to his late X-Pensive Winos bandmate Bobby Keys on Instagram and Twitter as the two share the same Saturday birthday.

Richards posted a throwback photo of himself and the saxophonist on stage together, writing, "Thinking of Bobby Keys… on our birthday, Dec.18th! Miss him!"

Keys joined the Stones in the late 1960s and was with them off and on over the following decades. He also played on Richards' solo album, Talk Is Cheap. The saxophonist, known to millions for his blasting solo on "Brown Sugar," died in 2014 at the age of 70 following a lengthy illness.