Keith Richards Recreates Wedding Kiss With Wife Patti Hansen to Celebrate 39th Anniversary

Keith Richards is enjoying a double celebration!

The Rolling Stones guitarist turned 79 on Sunday and enjoyed his special moment by recreating a romantic kiss he shared with wife Patti Hansen on their 1983 wedding — which took place on the same Dec. 18 date.

"A jubilee happened yesterday 🎂💋🍯🇦🇷💕🪩 My parents had a party where we celebrated my dad being another year older and that my parents have been married for 39 years (really it's 43yrs of togetherness but we'll go off the legitimacy of their 1983 Cabo wedding )," wrote their daughter Theodora, 37, in an Instagram post alongside an image of Patti, 66, kissing Richards after slipping into her actual wedding dress.

"I am so proud of this family," she added. "We've been through a lot but the love is so strong and powerful that it carries us forever forward on a cloud of compassion and courage. I love you mom and dad. You guys are my inspiration. And HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY dear Daddio."

Patti Hansen and Keith Richards. Theodora Richards Instagram

In honor of the milestone, Richards also posted a throwback photo from his wedding to the Staten Island-raised model in Cabo San Lucas.

"Happy Anniversary, Patricia❤️. Love, Keith." posted the "Gimme Shelter" songwriter alongside the details of the image: "Photo: Ken Regan. Dec.18, 1983"

Richard's bandmate Mick Jagger added his own gratulations, writing "Happy birthday @officialkeef! Love Mick x" on his Instagram page, along with a carousel of images of the pair enjoying each other's company both on and off the stage.

Ronnie Wood, meanwhile, has his own reason to celebrate. On Wednesday the guitarist posted a throwback photo from his 2012 wedding to film producer Sally Humphreys to mark their 10th anniversary.

"I'm so proud of my Sallins ❤️💕⚡️👯‍♀️," wrote Wood alongside the images. "Happy 10th anniversary 🙏💕"

Sadly, the Stone's celebrations are tinged with a slight sense of sadness, coming shortly after the death on Friday of Shirley Watts, whose marriage to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts was one of rock 'n' roll's most enduring love stories. She was 84.

Her family, including daughter Seraphina and granddaughter Charlotte, announced her death on Monday in a statement shared with Variety.

"It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in-law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family," the statement read. "She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie."

In a tribute, Wood wrote that he and Sally were "very sad to hear about the death of our friend Shirley Watts."

"We will miss you so much, but take comfort that you are reunited with your beloved Charlie," he added about the August 2021 death of the drummer, aged 80. "Our thoughts & prayers are with their daughter Seraphina, granddaughter Charlotte, & son-in-law Barry."