Keith Levene, Public Image Ltd.'s Guitarist and Founding Member of the Clash, Dead at 65

Former bandmates Martin Atkins and Jah Wobble paid their respects Saturday on social media

By
Published on November 12, 2022 04:45 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Graham Harries/Shutterstock (1697758l) Ex Clash Guitarist Keith Levene Laugharne Weekend Festival, Laugharne, Wales, Britain - Apr 2012
Photo: Graham Harries/Shutterstock

Public Image Ltd. and Clash guitarist Keith Levene has died at the age of 65, according to his family and former bandmates.

The news was first shared by writer Adam Hammond, who Levene in recent years had been working with on a history of Public Image Ltd., the Guardian reported.

Hammond wrote that Levene, a man he considered "one of the most innovative, audacious and influential guitarists of all time," died on Nov. 11. Levene's former bandmates have since paid their respects as well.

The Guardian reported that Levene, who was born Julian Levene in Muswell Hill in North London, died of liver cancer. "He's gone, and I can't stop crying. Now I'm a widow," his wife Shelly Da Cunha told Variety, adding that he died peacefully. A rep for Levene could not be reached by PEOPLE for more information.

Keith Levene seen here with Ex Sex Pistols lead singer Johnny Rotten. The pair have teamed up with Jeanette Lee to form Public Image Limited (aka PIL). (Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)
Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty

"So much of what we listen to today owes much to Keith's work, some of it acknowledged, most of it not ... The world is a darker place without his genius. Mine will be darker without my mate," Hammond said in part via social media.

Levene founded the Clash in 1976 with bandmate Mick Jones and encouraged drummer Joe Strummer to ditch his band and join. With The Clash, Levene played on their track "What's My Name" off the group's 1977 debut album. While he departed The Clash before they recorded much material, Levene eventually joined the Sex Pistols' John Lydon in forming Public Image Ltd. in 1978.

Alongside Jah Wobble and Lydon, PiL's work is often looked at as influential in the post-punk era following the releases of their 1978 debut Public Image: First Issue, 1979's Metal Box, and 1981's Flowers of Romance. He left the band in 1983 over creative differences, specifically on their fourth studio album, This Is What You Want... This Is What You Get.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"There was a lot of vitriol, but it was a magic time and I wouldn't swap any of it," Levene told The Guardian in 2012. "People said Metal Box was avant-garde, but we didn't expect that in 30-odd years' time people would be talking about a seminal record. It cost us £33,000 of our advance to put it out as three 12-inch singles in a tin shaped like a pill! Now it's a collector's item."

Levene released several solo records toward the end of his career and invested heavily in Bitcoin in later years.

"RIP KEITH LEVENE," Wobble shared to Twitter, later adding, "Thanks for all the messages of condolence re Keith …but it's his partner and family who are really impacted by his passing 🙏👍❤️"

Atkins also honored his old friend Saturday, and shared memories of the group on Twitter, specifically retweeting an image of the band from 1980 and calling his fellow PiL bandmate a "guitar giant."

"A sad time to learn of the passing of guitar giant Keith Levene," he wrote. "We had our ups and downs that had mellowed over time. My respect for his unique talent never will. @pilofficial"

Related Articles
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: *EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* Drake speaks onstage during Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TVG); ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: *EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* Cardi B and Offset attend Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TVG); ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: *EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* Justin Bieber performs onstage during Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TVG)
Drake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B & More Honor Takeoff at Celebration of Life in Atlanta
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Quavo and Takeoff of Migos, Cardi B, and Offset of Migos attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Cardi B Says She Is 'Heartbroken' Following Takeoff's Death: 'This Has Truly Been a Nightmare'
Lizzo performs on the West Holts stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2019 in Glastonbury, England
Lizzo Unveils Trailer for HBO Documentary 'Love, Lizzo' : 'I'm Always Chasing the Music'
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: John Legend attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Alicia Keys attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys attends "Bingo Under The Stars" in celebration of Pride, hosted by members of NSYNC and Backstreet Boys at The Grove on June 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, John Legend to Take Part in iHeartRadio Holiday Special Hosted by Mario Lopez
Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere
Rihanna Releases 'Born Again,' Second New Song from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Soundtrack
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow Reveals What He Finds Most 'Sexy' in a Woman — and Thinks It's a 'Magnetic Pull'
Takeoff of Migos attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater
Late Migos Rapper Takeoff to Be Honored by Up to 20,000 People at Memorial Service
Bruce Springsteen performs at a sound check before speaking to media during a press conference at Perth Arena on February 5, 2014 in Perth, Australia.
Bruce Springsteen Says His Kids Once Thought He Was 'Like Barney for Adults'
Coco Jones on Her Disney Channel Days, New Music and Earning Janet Jackson's Stamp of Approval
Coco Jones Details Her Journey from 'Defeated' Disney Star to Janet Jackson-Approved R&B Singer
Khalid, Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas and Khalid Honor Veterans with Emotional Video for Duet 'Not Alone' from Film 'Devotion'
Kim Petras 2022 publicity image
Kim Petras on Finding Success After Being Told She'd 'Never Make It': 'Look at Me Now, Bitches!'
Pattie Boyd
Pattie Boyd — Legendary Muse for George Harrison and Eric Clapton — Reframes Her Life in Rock and Roll
THE MASKED SINGER: Gopher in the “Hall of Fame Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Nov. 9 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.
Funk Legend George Clinton Jokes He Went on 'The Masked Singer' to 'Be Relevant Again'
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Gives 'Intimate' Look Into Her Life in New TIME Studios Documentary
Busta Rhymes, Takeoff
Busta Rhymes Delays His EP Release Date to Honor Takeoff's Funeral and 'Beautiful Sendoff'
Brazilian musician Gal Costa performs onstage at Carnegie Hall, New York, New York, March 24, 2011.
Brazilian Singer Gal Costa Has Died at Age 77 After an Illustrious Five-Decade Career