The Essex coroner has recorded an open verdict in the death of Prodigy vocalist Keith Flint, stating that although his death was due to asphyxia caused by hanging, they were unable to officially conclude that the singer died by suicide as Flint also had unspecified amounts of cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system when he died, PEOPLE confirmed.

“We will never quite know what was going on his mind on that date,” Senior Coroner for Essex Caroline Beasley-Murray said, according to the BBC. “I’ve considered suicide. To record that, I would have to have found that, on the balance of probabilities, Mr. Flint formed the idea and took a deliberate action knowing it would result in his death … Having regard to all the circumstances I don’t find that there’s enough evidence for that.”

On Tuesday, the Prodigy Twitter account shared mental health helpline information, writing, “It has been a tough time for everyone since Keef’s passing.”

For professional advice in the UK please visit https://t.co/kTvWirCJO7 | https://t.co/HD2IiFTB8X | https://t.co/fhybx0rIgX

For local services around the world, please seek help here: https://t.co/zof9t2DqVk (2/2) — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) May 7, 2019

An autopsy had previously provisionally confirmed Flint died by suicide.

The coroner told an inquest hearing in March that the 49-year-old musician’s death appeared to be due to asphyxia caused by hanging, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. The investigation continued until the results of toxicology tests are finalized. “Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious,” coroner’s officer Lynsey Chaffee said, according to the BBC.

Flint was found dead in his home in Essex, England on March 4.

“It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint,” the group wrote on Twitter. “A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.”

An Instagram post from the group seemed to confirm Flint’s death was a suicide. “The news is true, I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend,” bandmate Liam Howlett captioned the photo. “I’m shell shocked, f—in angry, confused and heart broken ….. r.i.p brother.”

An Essex police spokesman confirmed Flint’s death to PEOPLE, explaining that officers discovered Flint after a welfare check was called on his behalf.

“We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8:10 a.m.,” the spokesperson said. “We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“His next of kin have been informed,” the Essex spokesperson continued. “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The group’s most recent album, No Tourists, was released in November. They were scheduled to tour the U.S. beginning in this month, on what would have been their first headline tour in 10 years.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org