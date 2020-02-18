Kehlani Splits with Rapper YG Days After Releasing Valentine's Duet: 'I'm Single'

Just days after feeling the love with rapper YG on Valentine’s Day, Kehlani has called it quits.

The “Good Thing” singer, 24, referenced her breakup from YG in her solo track “Valentine’s Day (Shameful),” which she released on her social media three days after the former couple dropped their song together, “Konclusions,” on Valentine’s Day.

In Kehlani’s latest release, she sings about her struggles with her ex.

“I’ve seen everything I didn’t want to see,” the lyrics read.

a lot to say a lot to feel. valentine’s day (shameful) on my soundcloud now. https://t.co/DxlRezaQDM — Kehlani (@Kehlani) February 17, 2020

“I am making amends with myself / Forgive me for loving you/I took a risk loving loudly / Defended you proudly.”

“Ignored all the signs / Yeah, it’s true / And the immature me wishes that I could make him know / That you should be left alone,” Kehlani continues.

The singer also shared in a since-deleted tweet, “i’m single luv” in response to a fan discussing her new track.

News of the breakup comes shortly after the couple raved about their love in their song “Konclusions.”

“When I say I love you, that means I love you,” Kehlani sang in the track released Friday. “No matter what conclusion we come to / I’m the one you run to.”

Kehlani and YG were last on the rocks in October 2019 after he was allegedly caught getting cozy with another woman in Los Angeles.

“I love Kehlani,” YG wrote on his Instagram Story following the incident. “I would never.”

YG’s statement came after The Shade Room published footage of what appeared to be the rapper having an up-close and personal conversation with a female fan outside of Poppy Nightclub in L.A.

Later that day, reps for the rapper told The Shade Room that the impromptu rendezvous was “a drunken moment.”

“He was drunk, got carried away and it was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting Kehlani,” the statement said. “He has no romantic connection to the girl, just a drunken moment carried away.”

The duo first confirmed their relationship last September at Kith’s New York Fashion Week show, where they walked in hand-in-hand. When reporters asked the “Gangsta” singer if their date night meant their relationship was “official,” Kehlani coyly confirmed the news by saying “Mhmm.”

After the show, the songstress shared a string of photos on Instagram of YG giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek, writing in the caption, “cats out the bag. 😘”

The relationship surprised some fans, as both Kehlani and YG welcomed babies with other people in 2019.

Kehlani welcomed daughter Adeya Nomi in March, whom she shares with guitarist Javie Young-White. YG welcomed his second daughter, Vibe Jackson, with Catelyn Sparks in July; he and Catelyn also share 4-year-old daughter Harmony.