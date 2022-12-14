Kehlani Says They're 'Endlessly Triggered' After Being Sexually Assaulted by Fan Post-Concert

Kehlani is speaking out after they were allegedly sexually assaulted by a fan while leaving a recent concert.

The "Nights Like This" singer, who uses they/them pronouns, shared an Instagram Story on Monday night saying they were "endlessly triggered and mind-blown" after the encounter.

"I've made video after video after video and deleted it because I don't want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere," Kehlani wrote, according to screenshots circulating on social media. "I've made video after video after video and deleted it because I don't want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere."

Kehlani, 27, continued: "That does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing. This s— made me sick to my stomach. As a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mindblown."

It remains unclear when the alleged assault took place, but the Grammy-nominated star had performed in Manchester, England on their Blue Water Road Trip tour the night they posted on Instagram.

Kehlani has spoken publicly in the past about their experience with sexual assault, and said on their podcast Sunday Gems in 2019 that they were a victim of rape.

"There is nothing I can say that is new, that I feel like is providing a real take, that I feel isn't gonna take away from the conversation," they explained, according to Complex. "I don't want to add more hurt, I don't want to add more pain. All I want to say is, 'Sending love to everybody who's on a healing path right now, and sending love to everybody who needs it. And if you're apologizing for abuse, you're disgusting, suck my d—.' You know what I'm saying?"

In a 2017 interview with Billboard, Kehlani offered words of support to fellow sexual assault victims with a reminder not to "let any trauma take away your power."

