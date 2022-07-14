Kehlani Explains Viral Interaction with Influencer Christian Walker, Says He Harassed Starbucks Workers

After a video of Kehlani telling Starbucks drive-thru employees to be "safe around" Christian and described him as an "assh---" went viral, the R&B singer voiced their thoughts on the matter

Kehlani is sharing their side of a recent viral interaction with influencer Christian Walker.

After the 22-year-old conservative social media personality shared a video of Kehlani telling Starbucks drive-thru employees to be "safe around" Walker and described him as an "assh---," the 27-year-old R&B singer voiced their thoughts on the matter in a since-deleted TikTok video.

"Everyone's entitled to an opinion — you're so rude, or you wouldn't be telling barista workers that I'm an assh---," Walker, son of former NFL player and current Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker, shouts toward Kehlani before walking toward their car in the initial clip, posted Wednesday. "Get your drink and go away. I can have an opinion like everybody else. Why are you entitled to an opinion and not me … You're the a–hole. Get your drink and go."

The controversial influencer posted the video on Twitter, where it currently holds nearly 2 million views, alongside the caption, "This mediocre singer that everyone's forgotten about, Kehlani, told my baristas at Starbucks that I was an 'a**hole' and to be 'safe around me.' Well, I set her straight." (Kehlani identifies as non-binary and uses she/they pronouns.)

Walker continued, "I'm tired of these fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they're the good ones."

After posting a screenshot of themself from the viral video on Instagram Stories and reposting a 2016 tweet where Walker claimed to "love" the singer "soo much," Kehlani uploaded the since-deleted TikTok, which has been re-shared by fans on Twitter.

"I wasn't gonna address it, but I think we should tell the truth. I know you've all seen the video by now, let's talk about it," said the "Altar" performer. They also said that before Walker began recording, he created another video "visibly losing his s—" over LGBTQ+ Pride flags displayed at the Starbucks location.

In a clip posted to Walker's Instagram Story on Wednesday before he shared the interaction with Kehlani, he yells about "these flags from hell" while filming the Pride flags and mentions that "Pride Month ended 13 days ago." He exclaims in a follow-up video, "I'm going to ask them if they need me to frickin' deliver an American flag."

"He proceeds to get to the little order-box thing, and is clearly harassing whoever's behind the order-box," Kehlani continued on TikTok. "I felt like, 'Oh, this man is about to come up to the window and harass all of these workers.'"

kehlani Kehlani | Credit: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty

They noted that many of the Starbucks baristas were people of color and "seemed queer to me" and said they proceeded to warn the staff of "that Republican Trump supporter kid" before he approached the drive-thru window. "They were like, 'Yeah, I know that kid.' And I was like, 'Yeah, he's a f---king assh---,' because I've just watched him be an assh--- for the last 10 minutes," detailed Kehlani.

The singer-songwriter said Walker repeatedly called them a "bitch" before filming the viral video, during which Kehlani said they were in the middle of a virtual therapy session and "coincidentally talking about people misplacing anger when they're mad at something else."

"I know what you want to do," they said of Walker. "You wanna get a reaction out of me so that you can go viral and then you can post this as some kind of take on people with my political stance, or assumed political stance, and people from my community, people like me. Lo and behold!"

After the video went viral, the influencer took to Twitter and spoke about his experience. "Leftists are coming at me right now because unlike most of the people they're used to bullying, I stand up for myself," wrote Walker. "Start standing up to these miserable blue haired people."

He then posted an Instagram video wearing a "Pro-America" t-shirt and speaking about the interaction with Kehlani and said, "Leftists think they can be rude and nasty to anyone who has a different viewpoint than them, and they think their rude and nastiness is actually good. They think it's a good deed, because anyone who disagrees with them is a bad person."

"Baby, we were getting a coffee in the drive-thru, and you were so triggered by my presence that you had to tattle on me to the barista," continued Walker, who also wrote in the post's caption, "Apparently, she was worried about the 'safety' of the baristas being around such a person like me (a conservative)."

"She really demonstrated how great of a person SHE is by calling me names and pointing before I rolled my window down," he added. "Isn't it always interesting that the 'tolerant, loving, and inclusive' people always are the furthest thing from any of those traits?"

Herschel Walker and Christian Walker Herschel Walker (left) and son Christian Walker | Credit: Christian Walker/Twitter

Walker has gone viral many times in the past for his controversial political opinions and refers to himself as a "free-speech radicalist" on Twitter. He notably referred to the Black Lives Matter movement as "ghetto" and a series of "terrorist attacks" on America in an interview with New York Magazine.