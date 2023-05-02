Keanu Reeves' Rock Band Dogstar Teases Comeback After More Than 20 Years: 'Exciting News Coming Soon'

"Can’t wait to perform for everyone when the record comes out Spring 2023," the band wrote on Instagram

By
Published on May 2, 2023 01:30 PM
Bret Domrose, Robert Mailhouse, and Keanu Reeves of Dogstar (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)
Bret Domrose, Robert Mailhouse and Keanu Reeves of Dogstar. Photo: SGranitz/WireImage

Fresh off the John Wick 4 promotional cycle, Keanu Reeves is returning to music!

The actor's alternative rock band Dogstar recently took to Instagram and shared a new photo of Reeves, 58, with fellow members Robert Mailhouse and Bret Domrose, teasing a comeback — 23 years after they last released an album.

"Last set up on the roof in Lincoln Heights for @dogstarband photo shoot. Exciting news coming soon. Thanks for being so patient," read the post's caption, accompanying a new black-and-white photo of the band.

Dogstar was formed in the mid-'90s with Reeves as bassist and backing vocalist, Mailhouse as drummer and percussionist, Domrose as guitarist and vocalist. Gregg Miller also played guitar and sang with the band until his departure in 1995.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Rock band Dogstar (Keanu Reeves) performs at the Key Club in Los Angeles, California on July 13, 2000. (Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Keanu Reeves. Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

The band's first EP Quattro Formaggi was released in 1996 and followed by two albums, 1996's Our Little Visionary and 2000's Happy Ending, as well as a one-off cover of Mr. Big's "Shine" in 2004.

During Dogstar's initial run, the band appeared in films including 1999's Me and Will and 2005's Ellie Parker. They also opened for David Bowie and Bon Jovi on tour and performed headlining shows with then-upcoming opening acts Rancid and Weezer.

After the band stopped touring together in the mid-2000s, Reeves and Mailhouse joined forces with guitarist Paulie Kosta and The Real World alum Rebecca Lord as the band becky (stylized in all lowercase). The trio recorded the theme song for Disney Channel's JoJo's Circus.

Dogstar's Instagram account has been active since July 2022, documenting the recording process for a new album. "Can't wait to perform for everyone when the record comes out Spring 2023," read a caption posted in December alongside a photo of the band at a private concert.

In a 2019 GQ cover story interview, Reeves spoke about Dogstar and noted that he felt bad for his fellow members, as they faced criticism for The Matrix actor's turn to music.

"I guess it would have helped if our band was better," he told the outlet at the time.

"We played Milwaukee Metal Fest. Got killed. I think we played close to [belligerent New York hardcore-punk legends] Murphy's Law. Imagine. So we played a Grateful Dead cover, at Milwaukee Metal Fest," recalled Reeves.

"We were like, 'They hate us. What are we doing here? What can we do? Let's do the Grateful Dead cover,'" he continued. "They were just like, F--- you, you suck. I had the biggest grin on my face, man."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images); AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Alanis Morissette attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lionel Richie attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Katy Perry attends the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Katy Perry Says It's 'Awesome' to Have Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran on 'Idol' amid Coronation (Exclusive)
Paul McCartney and John Lennon hold their guitars while on the set of The Ed Sullivan Show at the CBS television studios in Manhattan, where the Fab Four are performing their nationwide television debut.
John Lennon and Paul McCartney Solo Songs Reimagined as Beatles Tracks by Fan Using AI
Jonas Brothers to Perform 'Five Albums Every Night' on Massive Tour Kicking Off This Summer
Jonas Brothers to Perform 'Five Albums Every Night' on Massive Tour Kicking Off This Summer
Recording artist Charlie Puth (L) and musician Meghan Trainor attend the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Meghan Trainor Says She and Charlie Puth Made Out in Studio While Recording 2015 Duet: 'There Was Booze'
Yung Miami and Sean Diddy Combs The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit, celebrating the opening of the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty exhibition
Diddy Doesn't Put 'Titles' on Relationship with 'Best Friend' Yung Miami as They Attend Met Gala Together
Patti Labelle Says She Had 'No Clue' What the Lyrics of 'Lady Marmalade' Meant Before Recording It. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3r5UsaymJE. Credit: Sherri / Youtube
Patti LaBelle Says She Had 'No Clue' What French 'Lady Marmalade' Lyrics Meant Upon Recording the Hit
Landon Barker, Charli D'Amelio
Landon Barker Celebrates Charli D'Amelio's 19th Birthday with Sweet Post: 'You Have Changed My Life'
Ed Sheeran Tears Up Over Wife Cherry's Cancer Diagnosis: She's 'the Most Amazing Thing in My Life'
Ed Sheeran Tears Up over Wife Cherry's Cancer Diagnosis: She's the 'Most Amazing Thing in My Life'
Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman, Patrick Stump, and Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Fall Out Boy Releases Vinyl Record Made with Actual Tears from Band Members
Coi Leray
Coi Leray Is Aiming for Icon Status and Defying Doubters: 'Always a Villain in Every Superhero Movie' (Exclusive)
Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Party
Willie Nelson Turned 90 with a Star-Studded Concert in L.A.: See the Celebs Who Came Out to Celebrate! (Exclusive)
Baby Rose press shots
Baby Rose Talks New Album 'Through and Through', Lessons from SZA and Avoiding 'Toxic Positivity' (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Taylor Swift Deletes 'Lavender Haze' IG Explanation Video Referencing Joe Alwyn Relationship
usher and kimora lee simmons
See Usher Feed Kimora Lee Simmons a Strawberry — 25 Years After She Starred in 'Nice & Slow' Music Video
liam payne
Liam Payne 'Strips That Down' in Shirtless Poolside Selfie — See the Pic!
Jack Harlow, Eminem
Jack Harlow Says He's 'Strivin' to Be the Hardest White Boy' Since Rapper Eminem in New Song