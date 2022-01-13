"I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd," Katy Perry wrote of her fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry Wishes 'Sexy' Orlando Bloom a Happy 45th Birthday: 'The Love and Light of My Life'

Happy birthday, Orlando Bloom!

On Thursday, the actor celebrated his 45th birthday and received a heartfelt tribute from his fiancée Katy Perry.

The 37-year-old singer shared a carousel of photos and videos of her romance with Bloom on Instagram, including intimate snaps of the couple's relationship and funny clips of the actor in their home.

"Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know," the singer captioned the sweet post. "Thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in."

"You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd ♥️♠️" she added.

The American Idol judge and Lord of the Rings alum, who got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019, have often given their social media followers a glimpse at their relationship.

The couple celebrated the new year together and Perry shared snaps from her Playland-themed party at Resorts World Las Vegas — home to her new Las Vegas residency Play.

In one of the images, Perry leaned in to kiss her actor love, who proudly wore a lipstick mark on his cheek.

katy perry, orlando bloon Credit: Katy Perry/Instagram

The pair also shares 16-month-old daughter Daisy Dove. Back in August 2021, the proud parents celebrated their baby girl for her first birthday.

Sharing a photograph of a stunning floral display of daisies shaped together to form the number one with a pink bow tied to the bottom, Bloom captioned an Instagram post, "The gift that never stops giving is the love of a child 🎈🎉🥳💫."

Perry also paid tribute to Daisy on Twitter. "1 year ago today is the day my life began... Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love. ❤️," the singer wrote.