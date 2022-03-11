Katy Perry Wins Appeal in $2.8 Million 'Dark Horse' Copyright Infringement Suit

A court found that similarities between Katy Perry's song and the one she's accused of copying "did not arise out of an original combination" of commonplace musical elements

Katy Perry and her collaborators are no longer on the hook for a $2.8 million copyright infringement suit over the 2013 hit "Dark Horse."

A Thursday ruling from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals found that a 2019 jury verdict determining that "Dark Horse" copied the song "Joyful Noise" by Christian hip-hop artist Flame was "unsupported by the evidence," thus allowing Perry to win the appeal.

Flame, whose real name is Marcus Gray, and others filed a copyright infringement complaint against Perry, 37, in 2016, and a trial eventually took place in 2019.

Though the trial jury found Perry, Capitol Records and her co-writers Dr. Luke and Cirkut liable and awarded $2.8 million in damages, the verdict against the American Idol judge was vacated in March 2020. Gray and fellow plaintiffs appealed the decision to vacate.

Documents obtained by PEOPLE explain that Gray and fellow plaintiffs Emanuel Lambert and Chike Ojukwu claim that the ostinato, or repeating instrumental figure, in "Dark Horse" copied a similar one in "Joyful Noise," which Gray released in 2008.

katy perry Katy Perry | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The Court of Appeals panel concluded, however, that "ostinatos at issue here consisted entirely of commonplace musical elements, and the similarities between them did not arise out of an original combination of these elements," the documents say.

As a result, on Thursday, the panel affirmed the trial jury's decision to vacate the jury's verdict on the basis it was "unsupported by the evidence."

"Allowing a copyright over this material would essentially amount to allowing an improper monopoly over two-note pitch sequences or even the minor scale itself, especially in light of the limited number of expressive choices available when it comes to an eight-note repeated musical figure," the documents say.