Katy Perry Leaves 8-Year-Old Australian Fan Battling Brain Tumor in 'Awe' After Home Visit

When an Australian fan’s health woes kept her from Katy Perry‘s concert, Katy Perry came to her instead.

Grace Moores, 8, who is fighting a brain tumor, was gifted tickets to Perry’s Witness: The Tour concert in Adelaide for her birthday, according to The Advertiser. But she had to miss the show because of an operation last week.

Her sister, Tiana Moores, 16, used Twitter to reach out to Perry and share Grace’s story, noting that Grace “has been battling all year” and has “been Katy’s biggest fan since she was 3.” More than 20,000 retweets helped the 33-year-old pop star hear about Grace.

RETWEET PLEASE! my baby sister is meant to attend @katyperry concert in Adelaide this year but was diagnosed with a 6cm Brain tumour and has been battling all year, grace has love been Katy’s biggest fan since she was 3, please help us try and get in contact with @katyperry xx pic.twitter.com/5C9Xuccmu4 — Tiana is trash (@tianamoores_) July 25, 2018

On Tuesday, Tiana’s online outreach paid off. Perry spent an hour with Grace, her parents, and her four siblings at their home in Banksia Park.

“When Katy arrived out the front, Grace was a bit shell-shocked. She was just in awe. The smile on her face was just priceless,” Grace’s mother, Marie Moores, recalled to The Advertiser. “She’s definitely walking on cloud nine this morning. It’s definitely given all of us a bit of a lift.”

Marie said that Grace gave Perry a tour of her bedroom and that Perry played three songs of Grace’s choosing with two band members. The BBC reports that Grace selected “Roar,” “Firework,” and “Chained to the Rhythm.”

“Katy is the most down-to-earth, genuine person you could meet,” Marie continued to The Advertiser. “Just for someone like her to take that time out of her day to make all Grace’s dreams come true has just put a whole new spin on the really crap year we’ve had so far.”

After the visit, Tiana tweeted, “GUYS WE DID IT! @katyperry just visited grace! She’s [truly] amazing and such a sweet person this was [truly] amazing!”

GUYS WE DID IT! @katyperry just visited grace! She’s truely amazing and such a sweet person this was truely amazing! pic.twitter.com/elxDW7ioyg — Tiana is trash (@tianamoores_) July 31, 2018

Tiana also posted a silly selfie that Perry took on her Snapchat.

So the accidental Snapchat Katy took on my phone is everything!!!! pic.twitter.com/LIKXyMJz0h — Tiana is trash (@tianamoores_) July 31, 2018

Many celebrities have used their star power to bring cheer. Last month, Gal Gadot dressed up as Wonder Woman to meet patients at a children’s hospital in Falls Church, Virginia, and Ryan Seacrest and Camila Cabello stopped by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. And Madonna brought all six of her children to Malawi to visit the hospital she opened a year ago.