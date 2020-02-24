Katy Perry Thanks First Responders After Collapsing on American Idol Set: 'You Saved Me'

Katy Perry is thankful to the first responders who came to her rescue on Sunday’s American Idol, during which a sudden gas leak caused her to collapse on set.

The “Swish Swish” singer, 35, penned a tweet of gratitude while the episode aired, alongside a clip that showed her hugging one firefighter who responded to the incident.

“Big shout out to all our first responders around the county,” Perry wrote, alongside the video. “Thanks for risking your lives every day…and 🎶 all night long 🎶 #AmericanIdol 🙏🏻.”

PEOPLE first premiered footage of Perry’s fall on Thursday, in an exclusive clip from American Idol.

She and co-judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan were in the middle of filming auditions at the Sunriver Resort in Sunriver, Oregon, when they first noticed the leak.

“Do you guys smell gas? It’s pretty intense,” Perry said.

“We’re getting heavy propane,” Bryan, 43, told the Idol producers.

“I have a slight headache from it,” Perry added, standing up to leave the studio. “Oh it’s bad, it’s really bad.”

Soon, all were evacuated as firefighters showed up on the scene to de-escalate the situation.

“This is not a joke, there really is a gas leak,” Bryan said, as the judges gathered outside.

“I’m not feeling good,” added Perry, before falling to the ground.

All turned out to be okay, with emergency rescuers tracking down the issue to a problem in the resort’s kitchen.

“You saved me,” Perry told the firefighters afterward.

Three of the first responders were even invited inside to audition for Idol, singing Richie’s “All Night Long” together — and all scoring golden tickets to Hollywood.

This is Perry, Richie, and Bryan’s third season as judges on American Idol, which premiered in March 2018 on ABC after a 15-season run on Fox.

All three have raved about this season.

“It’s literally a fast track mentorship program that everybody’s watching,” Perry told reporters at an American Idol Q&A earlier this month. “I think true artists and true stars are coming out of Idol again.”

“The talent is showing up in buckets,” Richie added. “They’re bringing more attitude to the table. In certain cases we have to turn the attitude down. But for the most part it’s amazing what’s happened this year.”

“And to watch the backstories of the kids,” said Bryan. “We get to watch the premiere like America get’s to watch it. We get to fall in love with these contestants and their ups and downs and their paths to get here.”

American Idol airs Sunday (at 8 p.m. ET) on ABC.