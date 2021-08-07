Katy Perry Teases Orlando Bloom After Actor Posts Candid Vacation Snaps: 'You Forgot to Tag Me Daddy'

Orlando Bloom shared a series of photos from his international getaway Saturday, including a few snaps with fiancée Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom Offers an Inside Look at His Refreshing Vacation In Italy

Orlando Bloom has been vacationing in Italy, and it looks like a blast!

The Carnival Row actor, 44, shared a series of photos from his international getaway Saturday, including a few snaps with fiancée Katy Perry.

In one snap, the 36-year-old American Idol judge posed at the bottom of a staircase leading to a wine cellar alongside Lydia Kives and stylist Jamie Mizrahi. Meanwhile, in another adorable shot, Perry helped hold up a plate of full of truffles while Bloom got a good sniff in.

"When the moon🌕 hits your eye👁 like a big pizza🍕pie🥧 That's amore ❤️ When the world 🌎 seems to shine✨ like you've had too much wine 🍷 That's amore ❤️🇮🇹," he captioned the carousel of pictures.

At the end of the post, Bloom even tacked on a video of him and his pals singing the popular Dean Martin hit at a restaurant.

Bloom's dog Buddy, who he began fostering in November, also made a couple of adorable appearances. In one adorable shot, the pup lovingly gazed at the Pirates of the Caribbean actor while floating on a boat along the coastline.

However, Perry had one complaint about the social media share. "You forgot to tag my daddy," she jokingly wrote in the comments section.

This is the couple's second trip to Italy in the last two months. In June, the couple posted several photos and videos from their trip to Venice, including a snapshot that showed them smooching on a gondola ride.

"🍕dump and a kiss under the bridge for good luck 🍀," Bloom captioned his post.

Bloom and Perry are parents to 11-month-old daughter Daisy Dove. Bloom also shares son Flynn, 10, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, whom he split from in 2013.

In June, the Hobbit star shared a sweet shot on Instagram of his family on a relaxing stroll in between vacations, alongside the caption "FAMILY LOVE ❤️."

Kerr, 38, told The Wall Street Journal in May that she is pleased to see Bloom happy and "absolutely" adores Perry.