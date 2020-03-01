Katy Perry Says She and Taylor Swift Text Each Other 'a Lot' After Ending Their Feud

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift may not spend a lot of time together, but they’re still in touch after publicly ending their feud last year.

The American Idol judge and singer, 35, opened up to Stellar Magazine about her relationship with Swift, 30, and why it was so important to reconcile after years of not being on the best terms.

“We don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot,” Perry said, as she went on to praise how vulnerable Swift was in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

“I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t,” Perry said.

Swift and Perry publicly ended their feud when they costarred in Swift’s music video for “You Need to Calm Down” last year — hugging it out while wearing coordinating burger and French fry costumes.

“It was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to,” Perry told Stellar Magazine. “We wanted it to be an example of unity. Forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful.”

Last year, Perry explained that the pair decided to put their feud to rest in order to set an example for their younger fans.

“It was actually just a misunderstanding but we have such big groups of people that like to follow us, and so they kind of started turning against each other a little bit too,” the singer explained during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Perry went on to explain that their path to reconciliation began when she “sent a literal olive branch” to Swift’s Reputation tour the previous year.

“Then we started seeing each other out and about and I just would walk up to her and say, ‘Hey, how are you?’ ” she shared. “It’s like, we have so much in common — there’s probably only 10 people in the world that have the same things in common — I was like, ‘We should really be friends over that and share our strengths and our weaknesses and our challenges. We can help each other get through a lot.’ Because it’s not as easy as it seems sometimes.”

Swift shared a similar sentiment last year, telling BBC Radio 1 that she and her fellow pop star had “grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other.”

“The Man“ singer also revealed that she and Perry have been on good terms for a while before the music video, but wanted to make sure they were “solid” before announcing their reconciliation to fans.

“You know, she and I have been fine for a while and really on good terms but we didn’t know if we were ever gonna really tell people about it. We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever made the public aware,” Swift told Capital Breakfast during another interview.