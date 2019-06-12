Katy Perry and Taylor Swift Declare 'Peace at Last' with Cookies — Is a Collaboration in the Works?

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are putting their years-long feud behind them — and are raising fans’ hopes of a possible collaboration in the process!

On Tuesday, the “Never Really Over” singer, 34, posted a photo of a plate of chocolate chip cookies with “Peace at last” written in red icing above the treats. Two sprinkled peace signs were also drawn on each side of the celebratory icing phrase.

“feels good @taylorswift,” Perry cheerfully captioned the Instagram photo, which Swift, 29, was tagged in and commented 13 pink heart emojis on — her lucky number that she often references.

But that wasn’t all: Perry also included the geotag location of “Let’s Be Friends” in the post — which had some fans hoping that it would be the title of the singers’ upcoming collab.

Image zoom Katy Perry/Instagram

RELATED: ‘Deeply Sorry’ Katy Perry Sends Olive Branch and Sweet Letter to Taylor Swift Ahead of Tour

“WE WANT A COLLAB BREAK THE INTERNET” wrote one fan, while another excitedly asked, “DO I SMELL A COLLAB”

“This [is] what we all waiting for. I think it is soon enough to have a collab,” added someone else.

“No more bad blood? 👍🏻” asked one person, making reference to Swift’s 2014 pop hit.

“THANK YOU. WHEN WOMEN UNITE, ITS THE MOST POWERFUL THING IN THE ENTIRE WORLD ❤️🥳😘😍👏🏼👍🏽💋😎” happily wrote another user.

Some fans suggested that “Peace at Last” may be the title of their new single, but other eagle-eyed fans realized that the saying had more of a hidden meaning than one would originally notice at first glance.

“☮️ PEACE AT LAST ☮️ is 13 characters. Are you guys kidding me?” noted one fan.

Image zoom Taylor Swift (left) and Katy Perry Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Lester Cohen/Getty Images

RELATED: Katy Perry Says She’s ‘Open’ to Collaborating with Taylor Swift on New Music

This wouldn’t be the first time that a collaboration between the singers has come into question. In March, Perry revealed that she’d be interested in working with the “ME!” singer while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Though Perry wouldn’t confirm or deny teaming up with Swift for a song, she smiled as she told the outlet: “I mean, I’m making music with Zedd, [so] I’m open.”

The pop stars — who had a complicated relationship for years that seemingly inspired their songs “Bad Blood” and “Swish Swish” — reconciled last year.

Ahead of her first Reputation Stadium Tour show, Swift received an actual olive branch and an apologetic note from Perry, officially ending their lengthy feud.

Image zoom Katy Perry and Taylor Swift Kevin Mazur/ Getty

RELATED: No More Bad Blood! Taylor Swift Adds Katy Perry’s New Song to Her Apple Music Playlist

Perry also showed support for Swift (a fellow cat-lover) by liking her first-ever political Instagram post in 2018. Last year, Swift broke her political silence by speaking out about the November midterm elections and endorsing two Democratic politicians.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she wrote on social media.

When asked about Swift’s post at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles, Perry gave a sweet compliment, saying Swift is “setting such a great example.”

Months later, Swift outwardly showed her support for Perry in a subtle way. After Perry dropped her new song “Never Really Over,” fans noticed the “Delicate” singer had added the track to her “ME!” Apple Playlist.

“Everything that happens to us is just part of a story we’ll tell someday. These songs are the soundtrack to my story at the moment,” Swift writes about her playlist. “I love this playlist for kitchen dance parties, long drives home, sun-soaked reflection, or aggressive bopping. All songs have been loved and appreciated by ME!”

What really happened between the two stars to spark the feud is not entirely clear. However, Perry told her side of the story during an appearance on Carpool Karaoke, revealing to Late Late Show host James Corden that the feud started over backup dancers.

There was speculation that Swift’s 2014 track “Bad Blood” was about Perry, and the “Shake It Off” singer told Rolling Stone when the song came out that the hit was about another female artist who tried to “sabotage an entire arena tour.” Swift has never publicly revealed who the alleged artist is.