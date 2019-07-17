Katy Perry is moving on from all of that “Bad Blood.”

In a new interview with KIIS 1065’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Perry opened up about her reconciliation with fellow pop star Taylor Swift, explaining that it “kind of was a process.”

After having a years-long complicated relationship that seemingly inspired their songs “Bad Blood” and “Swish Swish,” the pair reunited in the music video for Swift’s single “You Need to Calm Down” last month, while wearing matching burger and French fry costumes.

Perry, 34, explained that their path to reconciling began when she sent the singer “a literal olive branch and a note apologizing for my part in all of it” last year as Swift embarked on her Reputation stadium tour.

“I just thought, you know, she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support,” Perry said. “I realized how much we have in common. And maybe there’s only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we’re coming from, and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other.”

The “Never Really Over” singer said that “there was some time in between” when she sent the olive branch and when they talked next, but the pair started seeing each other at various Oscars parties, which Swift, 29, attended with her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn.

“I just went up to her and I was like, ‘Hey, you know, it’s been a long time, and I think we’ve grown up a little bit. And I just wanted to say I’m sorry, and that I’m really here for you, and that I love you and, you know, I hope that we can be friends in the future,'” Perry shared.

Perry said the pop stars then “started talking a little bit and trusting each other” and then began texting.

“She invited me over to her house, and she made me some cookies,” Perry recalled, referencing the plate of sweet treats that she posted on Instagram last month. “Peace at last” was written in red icing above the cookies.

“She actually makes those cookies, and they’re actually so delicious,” Perry shared, also joking that she told Swift, “‘The only way I’m coming to your house is if I can hold your new cat.‘”

“I think that both her and I, you know, we have influenced young people, and especially young girls who are in this type of situation day in and day out at school and are going through a similar type [of thing],” Perry continued.

Of their relationship today, the “Firework” singer said, “I can trust her and she can trust me.”

“And we’ll see each other in the halls of the music industry and not avoid each other and we’ll embrace,” she added. “And I think it’s amazing that we have this opportunity to change, and I just hope that other people can learn from it, too.”

Swift shared a similar sentiment last month, telling BBC Radio 1 that she and Perry had “grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other.”

“We saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things. Then saw each other again and hung out at another party,” Swift shared. “It was just like something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us.”

The singer also revealed that she and Perry have been on good terms for a while but wanted to make sure they were “solid” before announcing their reconciliation to fans.

“You know, she and I have been fine for a while and really on good terms but we didn’t know if we were ever gonna really tell people about it. We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever made the public aware,” Swift said.