Pregnant Katy Perry Talks Upcoming New Music: 'There's Gonna Be a Lot to Release in the Summer'

New music from Katy Perry is officially on the way.

During a chat with Australian radio host Smallzy, Perry, 35, again confirmed that she is gearing up to release new music later this year.

“There’s going to be a lot to release in the summer,” she shared before adding, “I’ve just been kind of casually working on it for about two years and not putting a lot of pressure on myself.”

Perry then discussed the previous album making process of her 2017 album Witness, sharing, “I definitely went through some intense stuff with Witness and that was pretty evident. I had some real challenges and at one point became clinically depressed and had to figure some things out and go through a journey.”

She added, “But I think that what’s coming musically for me is songs about that journey and getting to that okay place.”

RELATED: Katy Perry Shows Off Her Baby Bump in First Public Appearance Since Revealing Pregnancy

Image zoom Mike Owen-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

The “Teenage Dream” singer recently made headlines after she revealed in the music video for her new song “Never Worn White” that she is pregnant and expecting a child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Also during her chat with Smallzy, Perry discussed other music plans and teased whether or not she will tour after the birth of her baby.

“I feel like I can put out music and not have to be everywhere all at once,” she shared. “You know, the world is at an interesting place. The world may not need me to be physically present but maybe the world wants some messages, some encouraging messages.”

She continued, “Maybe they need that optimism on the airwaves. And that’s something I really enjoy doing and we’re just finding balance.”

RELATED: Pregnant Katy Perry Tells Fans ‘I Hope It’s a Girl’ During Performance in Melbourne

Image zoom Katy Perry

RELATED: Pregnant Katy Perry Opens Up About Her Current Cravings and ‘Joining the Force of Working Moms’

Perry previously released a slew of singles in 2019, including “Never Really Over,” “Small Talk” and “Harleys in Hawaii,” but shared that she was “experimenting” with those songs and they will not be a part of her upcoming album.

“What I was doing last year was just kind of experimenting and investigating what the fans were responding to and how to put music out in a very streaming-prone world. So last year was an experiment,” she shared.

Although “Never Worn White” won’t serve as the upcoming LP’s lead single, Katy fans — collectively known as KatyCats — are thrilled for all of the new arrivals that are coming Perry’s way.