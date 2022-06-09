"My parents met here and got married here, so it's only natural that I would be onstage here eventually," said Perry during a ceremony on June 8 — which is now "Katy Perry Day" in Clark County

Katy Perry Talks Family While Receiving Key to the Las Vegas Strip: 'I Have a Lot of Roots Here'

Katy Perry has received a major Las Vegas honor!

The pop diva, 37, was presented with a key to the Las Vegas Strip during a ceremony held in the AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas — where Perry currently performs her Play residency — on June 8, which is now considered "Katy Perry Day" in Clark County, Nevada.

Presented by Clark County commissioner Tick Segerblom as well as Resorts World President Scott Sibella and AEG/Concerts West Vice President John Nelson, Perry received the key at the outdoor ceremony and spoke about her family's long history in Las Vegas.

"I have a lot of roots here, and this just feels so natural to be here," said Perry at the resort, which broadcast the reception on the side of its building, which features a giant LED screen that can be seen for miles. "My aunt was a showgirl here, my grandma was a seamstress here, my dad grew up here and ended up being a chauffeur."

Katy Perry

"My parents met here and got married here, so it's only natural that I would be onstage here eventually," she continued, before cracking a joke amid the sentimental speech. "But I did not think I would be getting a key to the Strip, which I hope unlocks some better HVAC. It is really hot."

Perry then spoke at length about the creation of her ongoing Play residency, for which she recently announced new dates for October. "I think there is a through-thread in my whole career of just being a little OTT [over the top], and that's exactly what Las Vegas is, so it's a perfect match," she told ceremony attendees.

"When I sat down to create the show with my team, the first question was: Who is my Las Vegas audience?" continued the "Teenage Dream" performer. "You're not on tour, it's not based off one record, and it's not going to always be just my hardcore fans."

Katy Perry

"It's going to be a real hodgepodge of wonderful people, people that are just passersby, people that are here celebrating something special, from their bachelorette to their 21st birthday," added Perry, who then referenced one of the cheeky, larger-than-life props that accompany her onstage during the 19-song set.

"Maybe they've seen something online about the poop puppet [in the show], and they're putting it together that this looks strange and fun, and it looks like we can escape a little bit," she said. "And that's what I set out to do."

Katy Perry

Elsewhere in her speech, Perry hinted at extending her Las Vegas residency even further. "I'll keep doing this show for as long as it makes me happy … and for as long as it brings joy to my fans."

The Play residency, which launched in December 2021, features Perry's colorful costumes and sets, packing in plenty of fan-favorite tracks. The setlist includes "E.T.," "Dark Horse," "California Gurls," "Waking Up in Vegas," "I Kissed a Girl," "Never Really Over," "Teenage Dream," "Roar," and "Firework."