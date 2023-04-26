Katy Perry Takes Epic Selfie with Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and More at Carol Burnett's 90th Birthday

Move over, Ellen DeGeneres' Oscar selfie! There's a new A-list group photo in town.

At the taping of NBC's two-hour Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love special in celebration of the comedic icon's 90th birthday last month, Katy Perry was filmed taking an epic selfie with Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Jane Lynch, Susan Lucci and Hannah Einbinder.

In a clip posted to both NBC and Burnett's Instagram accounts, the "Teenage Dream" performer can be seen holding her arm out as far as possible to capture each actress in the photo, which hasn't been shared to social media — yet!

Perry, 38, was also photographed with Rudolph on the event's red carpet, as well as another funny lady — Allison Janney!

For Burnett's PEOPLE cover story earlier this month, Poehler spoke about her relationship with the comedian's work. "Growing up, I loved The Carol Burnett Show," said the Parks and Recreation star, 51, at the time.

Katy Perry and Allison Janney. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

"Carol was a benevolent captain. The ensemble always had a delightful sense of play, and most importantly, I saw a deeply talented and funny woman at the helm," continued Poehler. "I love Carol in everything she does: the great, grounded acting in The Four Seasons, the deep camp of Annie's Miss Hannigan. Carol can do no wrong."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on the Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love red carpet, Lynch spoke about working with Burnett on the 2009 film Post Grad as well as Glee.

"I was firmly in love, she's exactly the person that you hope she would be," Lynch, 62, told the outlet, before detailing lessons she's learned from Burnett: "The heart stays open, and the generosity stays active and you're happy that way. Then you're not on the dark side of stuff, she just doesn't even go there."

Carol Burnett and Katy Perry. Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty

Speaking to PEOPLE for her recent cover story, Burnett spoke about the milestone of turning 90. "I can't wrap my head around it," she said at the time. "I still feel like I'm about 11, but I'm amazed. It sure went fast. But I'm glad because I've got all my parts — got my hips, I got my knees and I've got my brain, so I'm happy about that."

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about wanting her legacy to be that "I made people laugh, made them feel good when they might have been down."

"In my fan mail, many say it was the only time the family would get together, to watch and laugh. And that sometimes they were lonesome and were cheered up by our show. That's a good feeling," added Burnett.

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love will feature guest stars including Poehler, DeGeneres, Cher, Julie Andrews and Steve Carell as well as performances from Perry, Lynch, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter and Kristin Chenoweth.