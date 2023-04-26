Katy Perry Takes Epic Selfie with Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and More at Carol Burnett's 90th Birthday

Jane Lynch, Susan Lucci and Hannah Einbinder also joined in for Perry's selfie at the iconic comedian's birthday celebration

By
Published on April 26, 2023 05:05 PM
Katy Perry Takes Epic Selfie with Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and More at Carol Burnett's 90th Birthday
Katy Perry, Maya Rudolph, Susan Lucci, Amy Poehler and Hannah Einbinder. Photo: NBC/instagram

Move over, Ellen DeGeneres' Oscar selfie! There's a new A-list group photo in town.

At the taping of NBC's two-hour Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love special in celebration of the comedic icon's 90th birthday last month, Katy Perry was filmed taking an epic selfie with Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Jane Lynch, Susan Lucci and Hannah Einbinder.

In a clip posted to both NBC and Burnett's Instagram accounts, the "Teenage Dream" performer can be seen holding her arm out as far as possible to capture each actress in the photo, which hasn't been shared to social media — yet!

Perry, 38, was also photographed with Rudolph on the event's red carpet, as well as another funny lady — Allison Janney!

For Burnett's PEOPLE cover story earlier this month, Poehler spoke about her relationship with the comedian's work. "Growing up, I loved The Carol Burnett Show," said the Parks and Recreation star, 51, at the time.

Katy Perry Takes Epic Selfie with Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and More at Carol Burnett's 90th Birthday
Katy Perry and Allison Janney. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

"Carol was a benevolent captain. The ensemble always had a delightful sense of play, and most importantly, I saw a deeply talented and funny woman at the helm," continued Poehler. "I love Carol in everything she does: the great, grounded acting in The Four Seasons, the deep camp of Annie's Miss Hannigan. Carol can do no wrong."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on the Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love red carpet, Lynch spoke about working with Burnett on the 2009 film Post Grad as well as Glee.

"I was firmly in love, she's exactly the person that you hope she would be," Lynch, 62, told the outlet, before detailing lessons she's learned from Burnett: "The heart stays open, and the generosity stays active and you're happy that way. Then you're not on the dark side of stuff, she just doesn't even go there."

Katy Perry Takes Epic Selfie with Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and More at Carol Burnett's 90th Birthday
Carol Burnett and Katy Perry. Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty

Speaking to PEOPLE for her recent cover story, Burnett spoke about the milestone of turning 90. "I can't wrap my head around it," she said at the time. "I still feel like I'm about 11, but I'm amazed. It sure went fast. But I'm glad because I've got all my parts — got my hips, I got my knees and I've got my brain, so I'm happy about that."

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about wanting her legacy to be that "I made people laugh, made them feel good when they might have been down."

"In my fan mail, many say it was the only time the family would get together, to watch and laugh. And that sometimes they were lonesome and were cheered up by our show. That's a good feeling," added Burnett.

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love will feature guest stars including Poehler, DeGeneres, Cher, Julie Andrews and Steve Carell as well as performances from Perry, Lynch, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter and Kristin Chenoweth.

Related Articles
Miley Cyrus Congratulates SZA For Claiming First Ever No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100: ‘Love You!’
Miley Cyrus Congratulates SZA on Scoring Her First-Ever Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Hit: 'Love You'
Ja Rule, 50 Cent
Ja Rule Discusses Two Decades-Long Feud with 50 Cent: 'I Think Things Can Be Mended'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrebwwHvJeI/?hl=en Headline: Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates 33rd Birthday with Flamethrowers and Marijuana — But No Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly's 33rd Birthday Celebration Featured Flamethrowers and Marijuana — but No Megan Fox
Kelly Clarkson and Carol Burnett Perform Heartwarming Duet of Comedian's Iconic Sign-Off Song 'So Long'
Kelly Clarkson and Carol Burnett Perform Heartwarming Duet of Comedian's Iconic Sign-Off Song 'So Long'
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Apologizes After Criticizing Teachers: I Was 'Careless with My Words'
From rep: Pittsburgh PA PNC Park Stadium Show Rockin the hometown crowd at PNC Park on the Stadium Tour August 12, 2022 Photo Credit: Morgan Nicholson Bret Michaels personal pix. Sent in by: Janna@bretmichaels.com
Bret Michaels on Turning 60 After Near-Fatal Health Struggles: 'I Still Got a Lot of Life to Live' (Exclusive)
Freddie Mercury's collection of personal items going up for auction by Sotheby's - Freddie Mercury's Crown and accompanying cloak
Freddie Mercury's Never-Before-Seen Personal Items to Be Auctioned
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Alev Aydin and Halsey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
Halsey and Boyfriend Alev Aydin Split, Are 'Planning to Co-Parent': Source
Musician Ed Sheeran arrives at federal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sheeran will have to convince a New York federal jury that his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud" didn't copy from Marvin Gaye's classic soul groove "Let's Get It On," the latest trial in an increasingly litigious music industry. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Ed Sheeran Takes the Stand in Copyright Case as He's Grilled About 'Let's Get It On' and 'Thinking Out Loud'
AJ McLean attends Songs For Tomorrow: A Benefit Concert in support of On Our Sleeves, The Movement for Children's Mental Health at Heart Weho on January 18, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
AJ McLean Says He and Estranged Wife Rochelle Are in 'Therapy' as He Deals with His 'Demons'
https://www.tiktok.com/@sofiarichiegrainge/video/7225693401541283114. Sofia Richie Grainge/Tiktok
Lionel Richie Says It's a 'Real Wonder' to See 'My Little Girl' Sofia in Love: 'Happy as I've Ever Seen'
Katy Perry; Colin Stough; Luke Bryan
Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Rave Over 'American Idol''s Colin Stough: 'He's the Brad Pitt of Country'
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott Says Witnessing Mom's Past 'Abusive Relationship' Inspired Her to 'Make It' in Music
Seal on the Jennifer Hudson Show
Seal Says He Thought He Died After Seeing All His Friends at Surprise 60th Birthday Party
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at NRG Stadium on April 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Taylor Swift Reveals She Fell and Cut Her Hand at Houston Eras Tour Show After Fans Notice Injury
AMERICAN IDOL "607 (Hollywood Week Part #2)" - Hollywood Week continues as contestants form dynamic duos and hit the Hollywood stage for the Duets Challenge. Platinum Ticket winners handpick their duet partners and rejoin the competition in hopes of making it through to the next round. MONDAY, APRIL 3 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) KATY PERRY; AMERICAN IDOL – “612 (Top 20)” - America’s first votes for the Top 20 are revealed as contestants perform again to stay in the Top 12. GRAMMY® Award-winning Motown legend Smokey Robinson plus “Idol” season 20 winner and runner-up Noah Thompson and HunterGirl will also take the stage. SUNDAY, APRIL 23 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) WÉ ANI
Katy Perry's 'Rude' Reaction After Contestant Wé Ani's Performance Sets Off 'American Idol' Fans