Katy Perry Recovers from Hilarious Wardrobe Malfunction During Impromptu American Idol Performance

Katy Perry split her pants during an impromptu performance of her hit song "Teenage Dream" during Monday's episode of American Idol

In an exclusive clip of Monday's episode of American Idol, Katy Perry recovered from a fashion disaster in the most Katy Perry way possible and we're all here for it.

During an impromptu performance of her hit song "Teenage Dream" during Hollywood Week, Perry — who was singing along with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — bent down and ripped the back of her red, leather pants.

"They busted," Bryan, 45, yelled, while contestants laughed and pointed.

"The concert is officially over!" said Richie, 75.

"Can I get some tape?" Perry, 37, asked before walking off stage.

Crew members (and Bryan!) came to her assistance in taping the ripped area with yellow duct tape.

This isn't the first wardrobe malfunction Perry has endured while on the ABC singing competition show.

In 2018, the "Daisies" singer relied on tape for a similar situation.

Moments after contestant Maddie Poppe finished her collaborative "Bubbly" performance with Colbie Caillat, Perry let out a huge laugh that her silver jumpsuit just couldn't handle. Her face dropped as she announced, "I just split my pants!"

The singer-songwriter then stood up and turned around to prove the rip to the audience. As Richie jumped to cover her backside, he jokingly shouted, "Save the children!"

Then, a crew member came to Perry's aid as she leaned over and said, "Tape my butt." The judge then apologized while very gently sitting back down in her chair to prevent another mishap.