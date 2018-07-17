The “Hot n Cold” reaction to Katy Perry‘s last album deeply affected her.

In Vogue Australia‘s new August cover story, the pop star opens up about the disappointment she faced following the release of her 2017 album Witness.

“I have had bouts of situational depression, and my heart was broken last year because, unknowingly, I put so much validity in the reaction of the public, and the public didn’t react in the way I had expected to … which broke my heart,” Perry, 33, told the fashion magazine.

Katy Perry Rich Fury/Getty

While the LP made its debut atop the Billboard 200 chart, it failed to produce any No. 1 hits, with lead single “Chained to the Rhythm” peaking at No. 4. Previous albums scored several No. 1s: Teenage Dream and its bonus addition notched six, while Prism followed with two.

Perry — who is back together with on-off boyfriend Orlando Bloom — connected to the songs on Witness, but negative reviews from critiques and listeners alike got her down.

“Music is my first love and I think it was the universe saying: ‘Okay, you speak all of this language about self-love and authenticity, but we are going to put you through another test and take away any kind of validating “blankie”. Then we’ll see how much you do truly love yourself,’” she said.

Following the negative reaction to Witness, Perry revealed, she visited a “personal growth retreat” in California. Today, she’s doing well.

“That brokenness, plus me opening up to a greater, higher power and reconnecting with divinity, gave me a wholeness I never had,” she added. “It gave me a new foundation. It’s not just a material foundation: it’s a soul foundation.”

This isn’t the first time Perry — now in the midst of her Witness World Tour — has opened up about her mental health.

Last summer, during a live-streamed therapy session to promote Witness, the “Swish Swish” singer revealed she has struggled with suicidal thoughts in the past.

“I wrote a song about it,” she said. “I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed. … You can be right or you can be loved. I just want to be loved.”