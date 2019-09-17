Katy Perry Shares New Photo from Ellie Goulding's Wedding: 'Love Looks So Good on You'

Katy Perry is sharing a peek inside Ellie Goulding‘s wedding!

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer posted an Instagram photo of herself with the beaming bride, taken during the reception of Goulding’s wedding to Caspar Jopling in North Yorkshire, England last month.

In the sweet snap, Goulding, 32, wears one of her three reception dresses as she poses next to her longtime friend, who wore a long-sleeved jacket over a tie-dye, satin dress. The two, sporting similar hairstyles accessorized with dainty headbands, smile for the camera as Goulding holds her bridal bouquet.

“Love looks so good on you Elena Jopling ♥️,” Perry captioned the snap — seemingly revealing that Goulding is taking her new husband’s last name.

Perry attended the star-studded wedding with fiancé Orlando Bloom, alongside other guests including Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, James Blunt and wife Sofia Wellesley, as well as Sienna Miller and boyfriend Lucas Zwirner.

For the ceremony, which was held at York Minster, Goulding wore a custom white, long-sleeved Chloé gown designed by Natacha Ramsay-Lévi, while Jopling wore a dapper suit by Huntsman with a navy tie and a light vest.

“This weekend I married the love of my life, in God’s own country, surrounded by the people I cherish,” Goulding captioned a series of photos from her August wedding ceremony on Instagram. “Overwhelmed with gratitude. Thank you eternally to everyone involved in such a special time, including every single person that traveled from far and wide to come and celebrate with us at York Minster- a place that my husband and his family hold close to their hearts. I will never forget your support and generosity. We both send you all so much love and a massive hug xx.”

Goulding had been linked to Jopling, an art dealer who works for Sotheby’s New York, since 2017. They announced their engagement in the marriage section of the U.K.’s The Times newspaper in August 2018.

The newlyweds recently embarked on a seaside honeymoon, which Goulding documented on social media in a series of swimsuit photos.