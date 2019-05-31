Katy Perry Shares New Details About Orlando Bloom's Proposal — and Why She Felt Like Kim Kardashian

Katy Perry is sharing new details about her fiancé Orlando Bloom‘s romantic Valentine’s Day proposal.

In a Friday interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the 34-year-old singer shared that Bloom, 42, was “so nervous” before the proposal — and revealed more information about their special day.

“It was Valentine’s Day and I had to work that day,” said Perry, who just released her new song “Never Really Over” and an accompanying music video. “I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place, this Italian restaurant, because when I get a pass, I just want to stuff my face with pasta.”

“So I get there and, I mean, he’s like clean-shaven. He’s not wearing tennis shoes. I’m like, ‘Ah s—, something is going down!'” Perry laughed. “We were ordering everything and I was like, ‘Who is this person?!'”

After their dinner, Perry said Bloom brought her onto a helicopter.

“I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him, and then we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you’ve ever seen,” the musician said.

“It’s like when Kanye does that for Kim, you’re like, ‘Oh my God!'” she explained, referencing the rapper’s huge romantic gestures for Kim Kardashian West. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God!'”

“Anyways, it’s great. He’s great. I love him very much,” she added.

Image zoom Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Perry also explained how the couple ended up with identical-looking dogs, Mighty and Nugget.

”My dog Nugget is the love of my life and the funny thing is — going back to the other love of my life, Orlando — I got him an identical one that’s male and so everywhere we go together it’s like two and two,” Perry said. “And that’s how we roll, it’s so fun.”

RELATED: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Engaged! See Her Stunning Ring

A source told PEOPLE in April that the couple is planning a “smaller, intimate” wedding.

“They are the happiest couple,” the source said. “Just so excited about being engaged and planning a wedding.”

“They are secretive about details, but seem to want something smaller and intimate,” the insider added. “They look forward to starting a family together as well.”

Image zoom Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Katy Perry Instagram

RELATED: Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Want ‘Smaller, Intimate’ Wedding, Source Says: They’re ‘So Excited’

On Valentine’s Day, both Bloom and Perry shared a close-up selfie of themselves surrounded by numerous heart-shaped balloons while showing off her unique flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colorful jewel in the center.

“Full bloom,” Perry sweetly captioned the image, using a play on her husband-to-be’s name. “Lifetimes,” Bloom captioned his own post.