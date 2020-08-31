The couple wed back in 2010 before eventually ending their 14-month marriage in 2011

Katy Perry Opens About Her Previous Marriage to Russell Brand: 'It Was Just Like a Tornado'

Katy Perry is opening up about her marriage to Russell Brand, nine years after the pair split back in 2011.

During an interview with 60 Minutes Australia that aired on Sunday, the pop songstress, 35, spoke candidly about her marriage to Brand, 45, and described the relationship as the "first breaking of my idealistic mind."

"I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25 and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado, it was everything happening at once," she revealed.

The "Smile" singer added that she has "always resonated with friction and resistance and challenges," and said that she knows that about herself.

Brand and Perry married back in 2010 before eventually ending their 14-month marriage the following year.

In a July 2013 cover story with Vogue, Perry revealed that Brand was the one who decided to end their marriage when he sent her a text message informing her that he planned to file for divorce.

"He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him," Perry told the outlet. "Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011."

During her chat with 60 Minutes Australia, Perry also opened up about her current relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom, calling it, "a healthy frictional, very open, very communicative, nothing is swept under the mat type of relationship."

"It’s like, we should probably walk into the other room to discuss something where we disagree because we’ll just do it in public," she added. "But I think if we can get to the ends of our lives together, we’ll be each other’s greatest teachers."

She continued, "Dating is different. Weekend lovers? That's fun, that's candy. This is solid. This is like the main course."