Katy Perry Says She Made a 'Huge' Mistake by Declining to Work with Billie Eilish

Katy Perry revealed that she had previously been asked to work on Eilish's breakout hit "Ocean Eyes"

By
Published on January 27, 2023 11:27 PM
Katy Perry Says She Made 'Huge' Mistake Declining to Work with Billie Eilish https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/1619118019367813120?s=20&t=ASw4jGImJ6i9Fe7YEJx9FQ
Photo: getty (2)

Katy Perry said she regrets not working with Billie Eilish when she had the chance.

In a TikTok posted by 102.7 KIIS FM on Friday, the American Idol judge, 38, told an audience at what appeared to be an intimate concert that she had once been asked to collaborate on Eilish's debut single, "Ocean Eyes" — before the 21-year-old went on to become a Grammy winner.

While it is not clear whom Perry is referring to, she said someone "sent me an email one time that was: 'Hey, check out this new artist. I'd really like us to work with her because she was working with me for Unsub [Records]."

"It was a song called 'Ocean Eyes,' and it was just a blonde girl," Perry continued. "And I was like, 'Meh, boring.' "

With her eyes widening, Perry admitted, "Big mistake. Huge mistake." She then joked, "Don't let this hit the Internet."

Eilish first rose to fame in 2015 with "Ocean Eyes" and has since become one of the biggest names in the industry, winning seven Grammy Awards and a Golden Globe Award and Oscar for Best Original Song.

The two musicians have since become friends, as seen in Eilish's 2021 documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, when Perry introduced herself and her then-fiancé Orlando Bloom to the young singer, who initially didn't recognize the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

"My fiancé who doesn't listen to modern music, he'll only play you in the car all the time," Perry told Eilish when they met backstage at Coachella.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bloom then hugged Eilish and said, "I'm so proud of you."

"Congrats, I'm so proud of you," added Perry before giving some sweet advice. "I wanted to say, this is going to be wild for 10 years. If you ever wanna talk… 'cause it's a weird ride."

After the couple left, Eilish asked her brother Finneas who Bloom was before Finneas reminded her of Bloom's roles, especially his Pirates of the Caribbean role Will Turner.

"That guy?! That was him?!" she said. "No way! Bring him back. I want to meet him again. He kissed me on the cheek. I did not know that was him. I thought that was just some dude Katy Perry met."

Before Eilish hit the stage, Bloom returned and gave the singer a sweet, long hug. "This is the universe hugging you. I'm giving you so much love and life right now," the actor told Eilish.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cn59zupgVo0/ itsjuliebowen's profile picture itsjuliebowen Verified I’m here! HARRY! @harrystyles @harryflorals 21h; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Singer-songwriter Harry Styles is seen performing on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Julie Bowen Shoots Her Shot with Harry Styles at His Concert: 'I Know What I'm Doing'
The Kid LAROI's latest music video
The Kid LAROI's New Music Video Love Interest Is a Doll — and She's on Instagram
SG Lewis — Who's Made Hits with Dua Lipa and Elton John — Says His New Album Is a 'Selfish' Venture
SG Lewis — Hit Producer for Dua Lipa and Elton John — Says His New Album Is a 'Selfish' Venture
21 Savage & takeoff
21 Savage Says Atlanta Is in a 'Dark Place' After Takeoff's Death: 'Just Ain't the Same'
Mase attends his Proclamation Ceremony at The Apollo Theater on January 24, 2023 in New York City.
Mase Honored with His Own Day in Harlem: 'Thank You For Making Me Great'
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi
Rita Ora Officially Confirms She's Married to Taika Waititi, Shares Video for 'You Only Love Me'
Rick Astley Sues Rapper Yung Gravy Over Voice Imitation
Rick Astley Sues Rapper Yung Gravy Over Voice Imitation on Hit Single 'Betty (Get Money)'
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Gets Sultry in Purple Pool for 'Lavender Haze' Music Video
SMOKEY ROBINSON RETURNS WITH NEW STUDIO ALBUM TITLED GASMS
Smokey Robinson to Release First New Album in 9 Years, Titled 'GASMS'
Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience"
Priscilla Presley Says It's Been a 'Painstaking Journey' and Thanks Fans for Support After Death of Lisa Marie
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 24: Amber Rose attends 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Amber Rose Says She Wants to 'Be Single for the Rest of My Life' amid Ex's Romance with Cher
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Asks Fans to 'Respect' Her Privacy After Calls to Police Prompt Welfare Check
Valerie Bertinelli and Wolfgang Van Halen Pay Tribute to Eddie Van Halen on his bday
Valerie Bertinelli and Wolfgang Van Halen Remember Eddie Van Halen on His 68th Birthday: 'Love and Miss You'
Zara Larsson
Zara Larsson Talks 'Can't Tame Her' and Tricking Mariah Carey's Fans into Thinking They Collaborated
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Sam Smith Opens Up About What He's Learned Since Coming Out as Non-Binary
Sam Smith Says 'Changing' Their Pronouns 'Felt Like Coming Home' — but Had Its Challenges