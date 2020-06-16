Ricky Martin, Katy Perry, Adam Lambert and More Team Up for Can't Cancel Pride Virtual Benefit

The event will help raise visibility and funds for LGBTQ+ communities most impacted by the coronavirus

Ricky Martin, Katy Perry, Adam Lambert and more celebrities are coming together for a virtual Pride event aimed at raising awareness and funds for those in the LGBTQ community that have been most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Radio personality Elvis Duran and actress Laverne Cox will host the event, which is being sponsored by Procter & Gamble and iHeartRadio. The one-hour special will air on iHeartRadio at 9 p.m on Thursday, June 25.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the complex and significant obstacles facing the LGBTQ+ community," Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer for P&G said in a release. "We must continue to fight hate and intolerance against all people while redoubling our efforts to elevate LGBTQ+ visibility and providing support for those in need."

"Can’t Cancel Pride is about showing the community that they are not alone and that they are seen and loved, as the pandemic has led to the closure of closed community centers and support systems that millions of LGBTQ+ people rely on every day," he added.

The virtual event comes as most in-person national Pride events have been canceled due to social distancing measures put in place amid the current pandemic. The health crisis has also had a damaging effect on fund-raising efforts LGBTQ organizations rely on to survive, the release said.

The funds raised for Can’t Cancel Pride will be distributed among various LGBTQ organizations, including GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink and OutRight Action International.

"This is a unique opportunity to focus on the heart and soul of the community and the movement we serve across the country, allowing access for everyone,” said Rob Smith, Founder and CEO of The Phluid Project, and a member of the Can’' Cancel Pride advisory committee. “Celebrating virtually affords us the opportunity to touch people in communities across the country and ensure that we are broadly able to showcase the incredible diversity and intersectionality of the LGBTQ+ community."