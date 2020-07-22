"What I’m so grateful for is we did get to make up publicly and got to be an example of redemption for young girls,” Katy Perry said

Katy Perry Reveals Why She Reconnected with Taylor Swift: ‘I've Always Wanted the Best for Her’

Katy Perry is revealing new details about why she and Taylor Swift finally decided to bury the hatchet.

In a candid interview on the Howard Stern Show Tuesday, Perry explained that she and Swift wanted to put publically their differences aside and set "an example" for their younger fans.

“Gossip in life can take the elevator but the truth takes the stairs. It just takes time,” Perry said, noting that their feud was largely overblown by the media at the time.

"What I’m so grateful for is we did get to make up publicly and got to be an example of redemption for young girls,” she told Stern.

Perry — who is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom next month — shared that she and Swift are now "super friendly."

"I always wanted the best for her and now we can talk about the best we want for each other," she admitted.

After having a years-long complicated relationship that seemingly inspired Swift's hit song, “Bad Blood,” and Perry's “Swish Swish,” the pair reunited in Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video last June while wearing a matching set burger and french fry costume.

Last year, Perry mirrored similar sentiments about her relationship with Swift during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“It was actually just a misunderstanding but we have such big groups of people that like to follow us, and so they kind of started turning against each other a little bit too,” the singer explained at the time.

Perry went on to say that their path to reconciliation began when she “sent a literal olive branch” to Swift’s Reputation tour the previous year.

The "Daisies" singer also told Stern that there is a double standard when it comes to coverage of female celebrities in the media.

"You never see, like, articles about Ed Sheehan and Justin Bieber in a fight or Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan in a fight,” she said. “It gonna take audiences and media and artists a lot of just shifting of consciousness.”

Perry is now focusing on the release of her fifth album, Smile, next month along with the arrival of her baby girl.

“This record has been interesting to put out in general because it’s during, you know, Looney Tunes times,” Perry added. “It’s during a pandemic, a racial revolution, an election year. I’m delivering a baby delivery around the same time.”

However, Perry told Stern that she's "not anxious at all" as her due date approaches.