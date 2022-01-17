During an appearance on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Katy Perry got candid about Orlando Bloom’s one habit that drives her nuts

Katy Perry Reveals Orlando Bloom's Worst Habit: 'I've Done My Best' to Train Him

Katy Perry is playfully spilling the tea on fiancé Orlando Bloom.

During an appearance on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Monday, the "California Gurls" singer, 37, opened up about Bloom's worst habit — which actually stems from a very hygienic one: flossing.

"He loves to floss, which, thank God, because some partners don't, and it's disgusting," Perry began, adding that the 45-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor has "brilliant teeth."

"But he leaves the floss everywhere," the American Idol judge continued, listing the places where Bloom's used floss always seems to end up. "On my side of the bed, and in the car, and on the kitchen table. I'm like, 'There [are] bins everywhere!' "

When host Theakston told the Grammy Award-nominated artist that she "needs to train" the Prince voice actor, Perry jokingly responded, "Yeah, well, I've done my best."

Perry and Bloom, who dated on and off for a few years before solidifying their relationship with an engagement announcement on Instagram on Valentine's Day in 2019, welcomed daughter Daisy Dove together in August 2020.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 31, 2021 in Capri, Italy. Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Bloom also shares 11-year-old son Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr.

Speaking with PEOPLE in October last year, Perry opened up about how motherhood has affected her, saying, "It's just the best in the world. It's the game-changer. My heart is so full, finally."

"That hour or two of just sitting, playing, pretending and having a tea party — it gives back so much to see their imagination come to life, and to put the phone down and press pause," she added. "That makes me really happy."

"Daisy is great," Perry told PEOPLE in January of raising a toddler. "She is a combination of both me and her father, which we are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters. So the combination of us both is definitely coming out."