Katy Perry Reveals Hit-Filled Setlist for Las Vegas Residency: 'People Are Here to Have Fun'

Katy Perry is ready to wake up in Vegas!

The pop star is kicking off her Las Vegas residency Play on Wednesday, and offered fans a sneak peek at what they can expect to hear on stage at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Perry, 37, revealed her setlist in an Instagram video on Tuesday that featured her hand-writing the titles of 19 songs, which span all of her different eras.

"TOMORROW you can officially come to✨♥️🌈 PERRY PLAYLAND🌈♥️✨ Where you can come and sing along to so many of your favorite songs! 🎶 #PLAY🍄," she captioned the post.

Among the many hits fans can expect to hear are "E.T.," "Dark Horse," "California Gurls," "Waking Up in Vegas," "I Kissed a Girl," "Never Really Over," "Teenage Dream," "Roar" and "Firework."

The American Idol judge is scheduled to play 16 shows through March at Resorts World, which opened on the Strip in June, and whose theater only opened last month for Carrie Underwood's residency.

Perry teased her show on Good Morning America Wednesday, revealing that she'll be performing alongside massive, colorful visuals, including a pink and yellow checkerboard stage, a colossal rubber duck and a larger-than-life toilet and plunger.

"A lot of my shows have been figuratively larger than life, but I play a doll in this show, so everything is like, three times the size of me," she said. "It's Honey I Shrunk the Kids meets Pee-wee's Playhouse, but we knew what our audience is. People are here to have fun, people are here to let loose."

The star also noted just how different her life has become since she last took the stage pre-pandemic, before she welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020 with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

"Between then and now, I was able to have a baby, which changed my life and brought me balance and perspective and priority and so much joy," Perry told GMA. "Everything I was looking for, I really found when I met her."

Coinciding with the launch of her residency is Perry's newest song, a collaboration with Alesso called "When I'm Gone" that the star says is "proud" and "fun."